Eva Padlock hot November: the former umbrella warms up the MotoGP more than… the world championship duel Bagnaia and Martin

The MotoGP World Championship is experiencing a thrilling finale: Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin they are playing for the world title on the edge of points in the entire derby color (red) Ducati.

The reigning champion and the Spanish challenger in the final rush in the two weekends that close the season: from Qatar GP at the Valencia stageall in 8 days (with 74 points to be awarded between the Sprint Race and the classic Grand Prix with Bagnaia +14 behind Martin).

An appetizer for next season that promises to be exciting: the 2024 world championship duel in MotoGP not only will he see in the race Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martinbut also a Enea Bastianini finally found again after this year’s bad luck, without forgetting Marc Marquez with Ducati e Marco Bezzecchi ready for the leap in quality (this year third in the rankings with great highs in some weekends). plus many outsiders like Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli on Ducati after the last difficult years in Yamaha (where the former world champion remains Fabio Quartararo), Luca Marini (who will become an official Honda HRC driver with a two-year contract), Brad Binder (brilliant this year on Ktm) and the rookie Pedro Acosta. Show announced…









But motorcycle fans have been distracted in recent days by the most iconic former parasol in history: Eva Padlock. The Spanish model and influencer (born, however, in the Czech Republic) who for years has trod the tracks in the motoring world never ceases to make us dream.

Marialuisa Jacobelli breathtaking forms, the A and B side of the sexy journalist…

And if the calendar indicates that we are moving fast towards Christmas, the Iberian influencer doesn’t care soaking up a November sun that seems to be really hot. Certainly, regardless of what she could mark on the thermometer, it is her selfie of her and the photos of her that Eva Padlock gives to the millions and millions of her social followers.





Valentina Vignali Baywatch style (and fluorescent bikini) challenges the bad weather in Miami: none other than Pamela Anderson!

Subscribe to the newsletter

