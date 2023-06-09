Eva Padlock in total black, the former MotoGP umbrella in lingerie warms up the engines for the Mugello GP

Eva Padlock was probably one of the most famous umbrellas between the world championship and Formula 1. Beautiful to leave everyone speechless, the spanish model (but born in the Czech Republic) has enchanted generations of fans in motorsports and beyond.

Today, as is known, the 37-year-old – with a football heart that beats for Juventus – And successful influencers (2.1 million Instagram followers) e Fashion Nova ambassadors. And just for the swimwear and lingerie brand she has recently posed with a model from black bikini that makes you dream to see him wearing her (look at the gallery above with all photos in total black and not only).

What better viaticum in view of the MotoGP weekend (but also Moto2 and Moto3) al Mugello? Waiting to hear the engines roar (primarily the Ducati of Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini) for the Italian GP, Eve Padlock has already triumphed on social media.

