Eva Padlock, Ferrari red: the Cavallino fans console themselves with her

Eva Padlock in red dress. Maranello red Eva Padlock? Maybe. Surely the former Formula 1 umbrella with those colors consoled the Ferrari fansdisappointed by the Montecarlo Grand Prix last weekend (Leclerc sixth and Sain eighth) and by the general performance of the F1 World Championship (Sainz sixth and Leclerc seventh: light years away from the leader Max Verstappen).

Eva Padlock black and white heart: the former umbrella fan of Juventus

But the beautiful Eva Padlock is also a fan of Juventus (as well as Cristiano Ronaldo). The model born in the Czech Republic (country of Pavel Nedved, former Juventus player and vice president) with her photos of the last few days will have brought some consolation also to the supporters of the Old Lady who saw the victory in the Europa League fade away (eliminated in semifinal from Sevilla, then winner with Roma) and qualification for the next Champions League (due to a 10-point penalty)?

In particular one of the last shots, with a very thin thong (she who is the brand ambassador of the FashionNova lingerie house) made everyone’s hearts beat faster. Yes, probably not just Ferrari and Juventus fans…

