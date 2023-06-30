Eva Navarro, 22, from Yecla, has gone in just a few months from the hell of injuries to the dream of being able to be in a World Cup. Hers first hers at an absolute level. She returned to the national team and is only a few hours away from knowing if she will be part of the final list to play her first World Cup. «I get butterflies when I think about the June 30 list [hoy] because you want to be in a World Cup. Especially since New Zealand and Australia have to be amazing. And these nerves come out of you, ”the Atlético de Madrid attacker confessed to Relevo during the concentration of La Roja in Madrid.

His face reflects that illusion and nerves in equal parts. And he changes his face when asked to remember the toughest period as a footballer. It is difficult for her to look back at the soccer player and she only does it to get the best out of that stage. At 22, he has already overcome two lengthy knee injuries and has just renewed his contract with Atlético de Madrid. He comes out of the sun after two setbacks that stopped his promising career short, after having been one of the pearls of the lower categories of the team in achieving the first U-17 World Cup.

He was reborn in football last December, when he made his debut with Atlético and his season finale has shown that Eva Navarro continues to have exquisite football in his boots. Like the great stars, Yecla’s has known how to resist adversity with integrity.

«I never considered throwing in the towel. Breaking the crusader and falling back was a great learning experience. I changed things from one recovery to another and it never crossed my mind to leave football, “says the woman from Yecla, whose face lights up when she talks about being able to debut in the event that starts in a little less than a month. «Imagining myself in the World Cup makes my hair stand on end. Let the anthem play there and enjoy it. It would be incredible, ”admits EvaNavarro.

«Being injured for these two years makes you stop and think about many things and offers you challenges like this. My goal was to reach the best level at this moment and return to the absolute. Luckily, I am in this call ». Eva Navarro has been working in a group with 29 players that today will become 23. Jorge Vilda, national coach, will announce today the six discards that he is making for the World Cup.

“The Hardest List”



«I have the toughest list of my life ahead of me. The players are making it very difficult for us, I would take the 29 who are called up right now. But we had to do it that way.” Vilda admitted yesterday. Today, at 2:00 p.m., the list of 23 players who will go with Spain to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be official. “If I’m not on Vilda’s final list, it will be another lesson,” says Eva Navarro.

She knows that the worst is over. «People told me that she was a promise of Spanish women’s football, but this did not weigh on me. I followed my path to reach the elite and be here today. I never focused on those comments. What have changed me have been the injuries I have had. Before I broke my knee, there was an Eva and today there is another », she confesses. “Playing in an absolute World Cup with all the teammates I have next to, who are incredible, is a dream I’ve had since I was little,” Eva concludes. Today she will know if she can fulfill it this summer or not.