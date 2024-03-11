Ryan Gosling did not win the controversial Oscar for Barbie home, but the approval and applause of the entire Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, including her colleagues, director Greta Gerwig and the film's protagonist, Margot Robbie, for her spectacular performance of I'm just Ken.

But despite the fact that it was a great night for the actor and that the convention in this type of event dictates that the performers come accompanied by their partners (if they have one), between the theater seats and on the red carpet it was noticeable the absence of Gosling's wife, Eva Mendes.

Notorious, although not new: that has been the tone throughout the promotional tour of Barbiein which Mendes has not appeared, as she has not appeared in any of her husband's other premieres in the last eleven years, nor in Drivenor in La la land.

The last time they posed together on a red carpet was actually at the premiere of Crossroadthe first and last film they made together and in which, supposedly, they met.

She herself has explained the reasons on several occasions. One of them was on the occasion of the premiere of La la landwhen he told the magazine shape: “What people don't know about me is that I love being at home. Instead of stepping on a red carpet, I prefer to be with our daughters.”

When it premiered Barbie, Mendes uploaded a video to her Instagram profile with one of the scenes starring her husband and someone commented: “I really hope this movie makes it through awards season just to see you with Ryan.” To which she answered emphatically: “We don't do those things together. We don't do it because we don't feel comfortable with it. “We don't like to expose our private life that we value so much.”

This time the same thing happened again, although Mendes has upped the ante online by posting two photos. In one of them you could clearly see that he was next to the backstage in which her husband was going to prepare for his performance.

In the other, he wore the pink Gucci suit that he would later wear during the applauded performance. His caption read: “You already took Ken to the Oscars. He now he comes home. We have to put the girls to bed.”

Mendes has not starred in a film since she met Gosling, when she decided to abandon her career to dedicate herself to raising the two daughters they have together (aged eight and six). Now she also has her own scouring pad company that she promotes through the same Instagram account where she left the message to her husband.