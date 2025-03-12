Eva Lys does not seem unhappy when she appears after her defeat in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament by Indian Wells for the meeting in the catacombs. However, the 23-year-old tennis player rarely appears taken; Even after the 0: 6, 1: 6 removal in the round of 16 of the Australian Open last January against Polish Iga Swiadek, she had said that she had “enjoyed every second”. In Melbourne, she had moved into the main field from the qualification as a Lucky loose native after a starting place was released. In the California desert that happened to her again; This time, as a successor, she lost her first game against Caroline Dolehide (USA). As 78th of the world rankings, Lys is number one in German women’s tennis.

SZ: Ms. Lys, they said in Melbourne that they should be asked again in a few weeks to what extent their lives would change. So: how will it change?

Eva Lys: I am now in a completely new situation. The problem, if you are at the top 100, is: if you don’t crack it, you don’t even need to talk about it. Now suddenly I am not just in the top 100, I also take a stable top 80 position. It is an incredible feeling to know: after the tournament in Miami (from March 19; d. Red.) I will be in the main field of Grand-Slam tournaments and hopefully many Masters tournaments.

According to Indian Wells, they will be led on the 78th world rankings, as high as never before – and they can collect strong points in the coming weeks because they had not brought as many in spring 2024.

Right, but I’m still not physically where I would like to be. I am not allowed to let up now.

They suffer from spondylarthritis, an incurable rheumatic autoimmune disease. In Melbourne, they said that winter in Hamburg did not go away. Is it time to move to a warmer area?

Because of my body, I have to try to get away from the cold as soon as possible. I would like to move, but it’s not that easy: we are a family business, I can’t just talk about myself. I am super satisfied with my team and I want you to come with me. If I change, of course I would be great, I would love to take my family with me. But: my mom works, my dad too.

And there is still her little sister Bella.

Therefore we have to see where it would fit exactly because of the language barrier. You need a base, because I also have to say: I am very well cared for in Hamburg. It is not so easy to find it all in another country. You don’t want to live anywhere where you need two hours to the airport. So it should take a little while and do you know what?

Please …

It may be that I look a few games to the front during a match; But so in life, I’m more in the here and now. I am still working on what happens to me. So I can’t say exactly where I would drag; That changes constantly with me. We were in Australia right now, so I thought: “God, that’s nice here!” But sooooo far away!

In the so-called annual race, in which the world ranking points have been counted since the beginning of the season, they are in 39th place. Nevertheless, you have to deny the qualification tournament again in Miami. How are you doing?

We find in the team that it is a good thing. The girls there are tough, I find this challenge important for my development. I still want to gain these experiences. But: Of course, my body is good for my body to have to play three qualifiers less with Grand Slam tournaments.

In Indian Wells they lost in the first round. How much does she annoy this defeat after you were so successful recently?

Losing is never nice. I played much better than in the qualification and in the right one, but I simply did not cope with the conditions here.

Wait: Warmth is good for you …

The desert then already has peculiarities. The air is dry, it is windy and sandy. The balls fly differently. There is a new covering on which the ball jumps extremely high. I prefer to play flatter. There are people who feel a place immediately – I am one of those who need a little. I didn’t get in, but it was a nice tournament. I am happy about the second chance. My goal is still to play as many matches as possible this year. I take everything I can get. I am not satisfied at the moment, but: I take all of this as a good experience. And now it goes on.