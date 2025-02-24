Eva Lys is the new number one in German women’s tennis. This is shown by the WTA world ranking updated on Monday, in which the 23-year-old from Hamburg is led to 77th place-with which she overtaken Tatjana Maria (79th) and Laura Siegemund (83.). Aryna Sabalenka remains in position one. Lys had a new number one: the Melbourne surprise climbed to 77th place in the WTA ranking.