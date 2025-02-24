Eva Lys is the new number one in German women’s tennis. This is shown by the WTA world ranking updated on Monday, in which the 23-year-old from Hamburg is led to 77th place-with which she overtaken Tatjana Maria (79th) and Laura Siegemund (83.). Aryna Sabalenka remains in position one. Lys had a new number one: the Melbourne surprise climbed to 77th place in the WTA ranking.
The 23-year-old Hamburg woman is at the top of the German ranking for the first time and for the first time in the top 80 of the world rankings. Lys had written tennis history at the Australian Open, where she was the first female “Lucky Loser” to reach the round of 16.
