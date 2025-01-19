Torben Beltz was not happy with his player’s performance on the other side. She should stop pushing his serves over the net and instead attack aggressively – you can’t win a Grand Slam tournament with lollipop returns! That was in August 2016, in the largest tennis stadium in the world; Less than two weeks later, Angelique Kerber won the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York; with aggressive returns in the final against the cracking serves of Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic.

January 2025, training court 22 at the tennis facility in Melbourne: Beltz again served serves from the half court, the woman on the other side again had a hard time. Eva Lys hit the ball with her forehand much too late, and out of pure luck the ball sailed into the field. “Great!” Beltz shouted, and just as people were about to ask whether the women’s national coach had lost his tennis sense, he followed up with: “When something like that happens, you just say ‘sorry’ and be happy about the point. He presented this mischievous gesture that drives opponents crazy – because of course they know that the person is not really apologizing, but is secretly happy about this gift from the tennis gods.

Australian Open :Eva Lys makes history in Melbourne Getting to the round of 16 as a lucky loser is something that no one has ever achieved at the Australian Open – until Saturday. Lys defeated the Romanian Cristian and now faces a big favorite.

In both cases, Beltz did not act as the all-knowing tennis sage, but simply said what the person in question urgently needed to hear at that moment. Kerber needed the verbal kick in the ass, Lys, on the other hand, needs the message these days: Occasionally you just need a little bit of luck in life – and then you make the best of it.

That’s exactly what Lys is currently experiencing with them Australian Open: a gift from the tennis gods; Made it into the main draw despite defeat in qualifying – and Lys has been making the most of it ever since. “I’m having the best week of my career,” she says about being in the round of 16, the first so-called lucky loser in tournament history. Lys had moved up to the main field because the seeded Russian Anna Kalinskaja had withdrawn from the competition at short notice due to injury. For the first time in her career, Lys has come this far in a Grand Slam tournament and it doesn’t want to be over. Sure, she will face Poland’s Iga Swiatek this Monday (in the night session from 9 a.m. CET) – but why shouldn’t this gift from the gods also include a win against a five-time Grand Slam winner? “It feels like a dream – at the same time, of course, it continues.” The realization and processing will have to wait a little longer.

Lys‘ Little sister Bella is bustling around happily, mother Maria is picking up balls

Finding the right mix of having nothing to lose and the idea that there is still a lot to gain: that is Lys’s task these days. She already has 240 world ranking points, she will definitely be in the top 100 of the rankings after the tournament – such a position means: automatic qualification for the main draw of Grand Slam tournaments, what a young career (Lys was born one year ago 23 years old) is just as important as the prize money, which has so far amounted to the equivalent of 252,000 euros, which, as she says, she wants to invest in more professional body care and taking the entire family with her to do more tournaments. “Last year I qualified and won the first set in the first round; “I was already thinking about the possible points – then: 0:6, 2:6,” she says, adding that in sport it is sometimes harmful to think too much: “We are enjoying every second now.”

So then, Sunday afternoon, training ground 16; Lys‘ Little sister Bella is bustling around happily, mother Maria is picking up balls. Lys works hard in the shade at 36 degrees. Beltz sends her to the corners of the field, from where she has to play briefly crosswise; extreme angles, which she urgently needs reliably against Swiatek. “Guuuut,” says Beltz again and again; sometimes, after almost perfect hits, he throws in a “Wooooooooow”.

The heat doesn’t bother Lys. She knows how to deal with resistance. She suffers from an incurable autoimmune rheumatic disease. “The warmth is good for my body; “In the winter in Hamburg, on the other hand, I always get sick,” says Lys about the fact that she often suffers from severe back and joint pain and therefore has to limit her training or forego tournaments: “It’s part of my life, it will always be that way.”

“I feel better with every match because my body finds its rhythm”

Lys accepted the illness, just as she now calmly accepts the departure of her father and coach Wladimir for work-related reasons after qualifying. “Torben has known me since I was a small child; he knows what I need. He’s part of the team now, I feel right at home,” she says. And: “I feel better with every match because my body finds its rhythm. That’s why we traveled to Australia two weeks earlier because the warmth helps me. I don’t have to think about anything, I can just play tennis – and I know that I’m a dangerous opponent as long as I’m having fun.”

Swiatek is an opponent that could hardly be greater and who is known for robbing her opponents of the fun in the game; In the third round, for example, she shot the British Emma Raducanu, after all the 2021 US Open winner, off the field. 6:1, 6:0 was the humiliating result. And of course the stage could hardly be more massive. Your match doesn’t take place like before Court 6 (where there is a bar on the sidelines) instead of or on Court 3where it’s like a beer tent. But: in the Rod Laver Arena, in the largest stadium in Melbourne Park. “Over the past few months I’ve developed an attitude that it doesn’t bother me at all,” says Lys. And she doesn’t think she’ll tense up on this big stage either. “My hand is loose; the pressure is on the others.”