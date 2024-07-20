A common stereotype in artistic commentaries is based on a presumption. “In work X,” the commentator usually says, “artist Y has reflected on… such and such.” Half of the time, that is simply not true; the other half, we would reply: “Not enough.” But this cliché would not have become such without the hegemonic dominance of a conceptualism that takes for granted not only the (theoretical) superiority of the idea over the realization, but also the (practical) existence of the idea itself. The truth is that only in very few cases does the work suggest that there is something worthy of being called that: thought. A model case is that of Eva Lootz, even rarer after six decades of this sustained reflective desire, since she settled in Spain, towards the middle of the distant sixties, until today, when the Museo Reina Sofía dedicates to her, based on its generous donation, this retrospective, entitled Pretending to say: what is that?and the Sala Alcalá 31, in Madrid, and the Sala Kubo, at the Kursaal, in San Sebastián, two other simultaneous exhibitions.

The most curious thing is that Lootz’s undeniable presence in all the historical selections of contemporary Spanish art began during the seventies in the company of those who reaffirmed painting and, as they said then, its specificity, more physical and sensorial than intellectual or communicative. Along with her and Adolfo Schlosser, another great Austrian artist settled in Spain, there were very few non-painter guests at the banquet (perhaps Nacho Criado, and that’s it). The Reina exhibition, carefully considered, attentive to certain outstanding moments rather than to chronological obedience, helps us to understand it. In the first of the 13 rooms we contemplate again the eloquence of those materials (wool, felt, leather, paraffin…) stripped of discourse. That conceptwell, it was not, grossly, a messageas the aesthetics of the riddle has been practicing later. That is why the paintings and the materials were such good company for each other, both oriented to the physical perception of the works and to what, also at that time, were called the processes.

The artist’s work has been leaning towards the argumentative side, to the detriment of the free sensorial experience of the forms.

From that moment on, Lootz became aware of the capillarity or band of uncertainty between the opaque materiality of nature and the objects of language. Far from being drastically halved, and after the modification that time and the traces of use operate on the matter itself, this acquires the condition of a sign and acquires a symbolic condition. It thus becomes culture.

Lootz’s work is based on the permanent nostalgia – often naive – that culture and language feel for a state of nature that preceded them and was of course fair and free. But, paradoxically, his work has been leaning towards the argumentative side, to the detriment of the free sensorial experience of forms, until it has ended up in what is nothing more than a verbal discourse. The ecological awareness of river basins or the denunciation of the interests hovering over mining extractions gave rise to programmatic works. A key installation, such as A farewell to Isaac Newtonpresented in 1994 at the South London Gallery, concretized the target of his already explicit social critique. The evil, so to speak, was in the mechanistic idea of ​​modern science and technology, ultimately responsible for the open caesura between culture and nature, subject and object, spirit and extension. In this path we find the primitivism of In hands (2011), which is exhibited in San Sebastian, or the images of the Small theatre of drifts (2001), a sample of the humor of such a serious artist.

In fact, the retrospective ends with two series of jokes and the exhibition of his latest work begins at Alcalá 31: If you still want to see something, everything is disappearing. The tension between matter and language has been loosened in favour of discourse. Let us leave aside the installation, somewhere between funereal and effective, on the ground floor. The drawings are excellent. But they are so precisely because of what they have of being unpremeditated, automatic, like those drawn during a telephone conversation, their play, their freedom, their joy. Like the morning light through a balcony, all the gratuitousness and irony of the Gordillo-esque convolutions, the mischievous geometries and a carnivalesque letterism seeps in between them. The discourse, however – Latin American liberation; indigenous languages ​​disappear, etc. – is as legible as a slogan. I see the name of José María Arguedas, apostle of literary indigenism, appearing there. Good. The reading of The archaic utopiawhich Mario Vargas Llosa dedicated to Arguedas, could serve as an antidote to primitivist naivety. Many variants of Nahuatl have disappeared, of course, but so have human sacrifices (at a rate of 20,000 a year), and waterfalls of blood down the steps of temples. Indeed, everything will be lost. But that is, after all, the certainty of the King’s pants of Heraclitus and also of Deleuze, so much to Lootz’s taste, a friend of the unstable and the fluid. The drawings are still excellent. Provided that you don’t read them as a text. And of course, you don’t read some explanatory phrases like: “They suppose [los dibujos] a process of intellectual and sensorial transformation that goes beyond the Western dichotomous fiction of body and mind.” There you have it.

