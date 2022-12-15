The Italian Francesco Giorgi, partner of the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, has admitted his involvement in the bribery scheme that affects the European Parliament and pointed out as the mastermind of the plot Pier Antonio Panzieri, Socialist MEP between 2014 and 2019. The politician Italian had already been mentioned in the Belgian media as the main leader of this network with ties to Qatar and Morocco, after police investigations indicated that he would have received gifts and money from both countries.

In fact, Panzieri’s wife and daughter are under arrest in Italy and Belgium has requested their surrender. In the house of the former parliamentarian, who is also provisionally locked up and has been accused of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization, the Police discovered 600,000 euros in cash.

Giorgi, 35, has also named other suspects involved, according to the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’. According to his confession before the Police and the investigating judge, it would be the Belgian Socialist MEP Marc Tarabella, whose address has already been searched by the security forces, and the Italian Andrea Cozzolino, for whom he himself worked as an assistant. Another parliamentarian, María Arena, from Belgium, has publicly denounced that one of her assistants is also involved, with which the bribery scandal would directly affect at least a dozen people.

The ambassador in Poland



Of all of them, the most prominent is Eva Kaili, who has already been stripped of her position as vice-president of the European Parliament and will remain in provisional prison until the next day 22 she appears before a judge. Aged 42, she has a two-year-old daughter with Francesco Giorgi. Her lawyer has announced that the former Greek leader will plead “not guilty” and has unloaded on her partner any explanation about the 150,000 euros found in her apartment inside plastic bags. Kaili’s father also seized 600,000 euros when he took them in a suitcase.

The Belgian newspaper reports that the development of the investigations consolidates the ‘Moroccan route’, in addition to the Qatari one, as the origin of the bribes and quotes the Moroccan ambassador in Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, and two agents of the secret service of this country. Right now, all the MEPs who have spoken in favor of Qatar and Morocco in Parliament are under scrutiny by the Chamber and, in some cases, by investigators. The purpose of the bribes would have been precisely to encourage positive statements about Qatar and achieve greater influence within the community decision-making bodies.