In her native Greece, Eva Kaili was a household name thanks largely to her past as a news anchor on the country’s leading private television station. In Brussels she was not so much, but this MEP for the socialist party, Pasok, had also known how to make herself noticed long before her spectacular arrest in the framework of the Qatargate, the scandal of alleged bribery of relevant figures in the European Parliament to influence policies, put her in the world news spotlight. Thus ended, suddenly, a until then promising career enshrined with her appointment, at the beginning of 2022, as one of the 14 vice presidents of the Eurochamber. The admission that she herself made before the courts that there were wads of banknotes in her house, and the request to her father to try to get them out of Brussels, have become the most powerful symbol of her involvement. in this plot.

After this shock, Kaili ends the year in a Brussels jail – a judge decided on Thursday to maintain her preventive detention for a month – waiting to be tried for corruption, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization, a fact that will already mark forever his life. And that of her family: her partner, the parliamentary assistant Francesco Giorgi, is being held on the same charges for a plot in which her father has also ended up involved. The authorities are also looking at other members of the Kaili family, especially her younger sister, Mantalena, founder of several organizations that promoted interests that Eva defended in Brussels. Many of the Kaili’s assets in Greece have already been seized.

What happened so that this meteoric career policy —and apparently radiant life— plunged from the Olympus of European politics to the sewers of corruption, as Belgian justice affirms? MEPs, observers and lobbyists consulted coincide in pointing out a mixture of personal ambition, breach of trust and a feeling of impunity on the part of someone visibly unscrupulous who knew how to take advantage of the cracks in an institution where controls often fail. His lawyers claim his innocence and assure that he has not been corrupted in any way.

In any case, her fall has been as spectacular as at times was the rise of this 44-year-old woman, an architect by training and a journalist by profession, although with politics always in her sights: at the age of 22 she was a councilor for her hometown, Thessaloniki, at 29, became the youngest deputy in Greece and, in 2014, at 36, she made the leap as an MEP to Brussels. There she would continue building a career that already in 2011, in the depths of the economic crisis in her country, had led to Business Insider to describe her as the “most popular Greek politician in the world” and Der Spiegel to name her one of the “Personalities of the Year”. In 2018, she added to her list of awards —which she liked to display on her social networks and the official website of the European Parliament— the award for “MEP of the year” in the New Technologies category, which focused a good part of her career and interests —now also positions under the magnifying glass—beyond Qatar. She did not miss the opportunity to take a photo with personalities either: her last entry on Instagram of her is a photo the same week of her arrest together with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who days later would order the dismissal of her as parliamentary vice president.

To her successful political career, there was an apparent conjugal happiness: the Greek, a woman who also stands out for her beauty and long blonde hair, had just started a family with Giorgi, a 35-year-old Italian and also an excellent plant, until the point of the daily Political he called them Brangelina from Brussels.

At the home they shared with their daughter of just a year and a half, a few steps from the headquarters of the Eurochamber, the police found 150,000 euros in cash. Several hundred thousand euros more were seized from Kaili’s father when he tried to hastily leave the hotel where he was staying with a suitcase full of wads of money, according to leaks, alerted by his daughter after she realized the arrest of his partner.

“Obviously, she was convinced that nothing was going to happen to her, she thought she was untouchable,” says a lobbyist with several decades of experience in Brussels and who had dealt with Kaili in the past. “There is a problem of vanity” in deputies like Kaili, corroborates another expert in lobbying who also deals daily with European institutions and representatives. “She was a legislator who wanted to increase her profile, she was looking for visibility,” says the Greek, who points out that for this she chose topics and battles —the large digital platforms, cryptocurrencies and blockchain— that they did not always align with the interests of their country or their political family, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group to which Kaili belonged and all the MEPs currently under suspicion, although not yet indicted, for the Qatargate.

“His reports were always very pro-industry and always caused some trouble in the group, because everyone else had a different opinion,” confirms an S&D MEP on condition of anonymity.

“When I led the new regulation against money laundering in cryptocurrencies, he was persecuting me to relax my proposals, which I rejected. She was a great defender of the world of cryptocurrency, something very unusual in the left-wing groups in Parliament”, also recalls the MEP Ernest Urtasun, vice-president of the Greens in the European Parliament. In Greece, the progressive distancing of her from Pasok – which expelled her as soon as she was arrested, as she has also done by S & D – towards positions closer to those of the conservative government of the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was notorious.

But it wasn’t just the songs, Eva Kaili’s methods also often grated.

“She was a star in Greece and in Brussels she was a bit of a diva, she was a bit delighted to meet herself,” says an MEP who requested anonymity. “She’s pretty, she knows it and she wears it,” he adds. However, this source and several others consulted emphasize that no one even imagined that she could accept bribes from a country like Qatar. “She was somewhat cheeky, but you never suspect her to such an extent,” says one of the sources who have preferred to hide her identity.

The German Hannah Neumann, president of the Delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula (DARP), to which both Kaili and other suspects belonged. Qatargate, also had been restless for a long time with the forms of the Greek. As he explains in an email, the first time was during a 2020 trip to Saudi Arabia, during which “Kaili brought up at almost every opportunity, regardless of what the meeting was about, the case of a Qatari princess held under arrest for the Saudi authorities. In November of this year, just before the opening of the World Cup, Neumann had planned a visit to Qatar that was canceled at the last minute by the Qatari authorities. Suddenly, she learned that Kaili had traveled on her own to Doha. And she then gave her now famous speech in Strasbourg stating that Qatar is “at the forefront” of labor rights. Despite everything, “it never occurred to me that Eva’s actions were due to corruption,” says Neumann.

In 2017, the Brussels magazine Parliament he asked Kaili what had been the most sobering moment of her career. “I always feel humbled when people in need come to me, not to ask me for something, but to thank me for the efforts I put in,” she replied. As is clear from QatargateNot all of his efforts were always so altruistic.

