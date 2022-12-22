Home page politics

Of: Victoria Krumbeck

Former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili. © Eric Vidal/dpa

The former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, who was involved in the corruption scandal, must remain in prison. The competent court decided on Thursday.

More information coming soon.