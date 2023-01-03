Another chapter in the Qatargate scandal concerns one of the central figures of the investigation, Eva Kaili. According to various international media leaks, especially the Greek ones, the Greek authorities have asked Panama for information on possible money transfers from Qatar and relating to the accounts of MEP Kaili, who is now detained in Brussels. In recent days, the president of the Greek anti-money laundering authority, Charalampos Vourliotis, sent an urgent request to the Panamanian authorities – usually reluctant to provide this type of information – asking to be informed about the possible existence of remittances of around 20 million euros transferred from Qatar to accounts that may have been opened by Kaili or her family members.

The request followed the rumors, also rebounded on social media and closely denied by Kaili’s lawyer, about an alleged account held by the Greek MEP and her parents at the Panamanian Bladex Bank.

After finding 750,000 euros in cash in the home of the former vice president of the EU Parliament, the authorities are therefore now working to try to understand if there were also unclean bank transactions attributable to politics.

Another strand linked to the investigation, that of relations between the EU and the countries linked to the case, Qatar and Morocco in the first place, could record news in the next few hours, when the High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell will land in the Maghreb country to a two day mission. Nothing from the EU has filtered into Borrell’s trip, but Qatargate is likely to be on the table. Also because, at least at the MEP level, relations between the EU and third countries will not go back to the way they were before.

A report by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir went over all the meetings that the investigators sifted through behind the scenes of the EP vote on respect for human rights in Qatar. One above all: on 10 October the luxurious Steigenberger Wiltcher’s hotel in Brussels hosted the Qatari Labor Minister Al Marri and his right-hand man, Boudejellal B., known as ‘the Algerian’, both on missions in the Belgian capital. Here Giorgi and Panzeri showed up. The two went up to suite 412 and the meeting lasted an hour and a half. “At 19.21 Panzeri and Giorgi left the suite and, according to the investigators, they had one more bag with them than when they entered,” writes Le Soir.