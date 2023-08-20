Venture investorThose who want to get money from investors still have to show up on the golf course, or, if you’re unlucky, in the hot tub. Eva de Mol (38), co-founder of investment fund CapitalT, is trying to break open that world. ‘If you want to come and pitch your company, you come there in your bikini.’
Vera Spanish
Latest update:
20-08-23, 19:07
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Eva #invests #millions #bank #account #Scrooge #McDuck
Leave a Reply