The scalpel with which Eva Illouz dissects the guts of Israeli society is extremely sharp. These days, the thinker of capitalism and love deciphers for the world the great issues facing Israel: existential fear, the dehumanization of the enemy, anti-Semitism, the occupation, the role of religion or the assault on democratic institutions. That behind closed doors. Among her people, Illouz is an award-winning sociologist, but at the same time, an uncomfortable voice, who insists on putting her country in the mirror.

The value of his gaze is double. Illouz knows very well the mechanisms of Israeli society, hyper-stratified and complex, but at the same time he interprets it from the universalism typical of a person born in Morocco (Fez, 62 years old), raised in Paris from the age of 10, with a doctorate at the University from Pennsylvania and emigrated to Israel. Her dazzling career has also taken her to visit the most prestigious classrooms in countries such as Israel, France, Germany, the United States and Switzerland.

It was in the early nineties when he moved permanently to Israel, where he married and had three children. Those were the years of the Oslo agreements, of intoxicating optimism, in which for a moment it seemed that the so-called “two-state solution” was possible. The illusion proved to be a chimera.

Shai Lavi, the director of the Van Leer Institute in Jerusalem, believes that “with the murder of [Isaac] Rabin [en 1995], the collapse of Oslo and now with judicial reform and a government with racist coalition partners, Eva has become more pessimistic about the dream of Israel as a possible alternative to progressive Judaism. Illouz also does not hesitate to point out part of the global left that chose to justify or ignore the massacre of October 7.

Illouz’s voice resonates now in the middle of the war with special intensity, but the truth is that the sociologist has not remained silent in all these years. In addition to writing a dozen books, she has been warning from the newspaper for 20 years Haaretz of the destructive role of populism and its capacity to undermine the institutions of democracy from within. To this he dedicates his latest book, The Emotional Life of Populism, in which he focuses on the Israeli case, which he considers the great precursor of the populist movements that triumph in Europe and the United States.

Illouz is not the first intellectual, nor will she be the last, to warn of the death of democracies. The originality of her thinking lies in the fact that she gravitates around emotions. “The literature of populism has grown a lot, but Illouz’s perspective of affections is a very original contribution,” thinks her colleague Dani Filc, a political scientist at Ben Gurion University.

Illouz maps the emotions of populism and identifies four: fear, disgust, resentment and love of country. Emotions that do not occur in a vacuum, “take advantage of pre-existing geographies, historical traumas and collective social experiences,” he says. Lavi considers Illouz’s contribution fundamental because those emotions that the populist right exploits have a grain of truth that the left has often underestimated.

Illouz’s thinking, greatly influenced by the German sociologist Max Weber, is also original because it places gender at the center of the analysis, also of populism. On the one hand, he believes that “the ideology of masculinity is so deeply connected to the ideology of rationality, that they never took seriously that emotions are crucial in economic and political processes,” he says in conversation with this newspaper. On the other hand, she is clear that “populism has been an overwhelmingly male phenomenon, a reaction against feminism, women’s and homosexual rights.” He makes the case once again of Israel, where the military and religion occupy a dominant role in public life and both are strongly patriarchal institutions.

Illouz was born in an Arab country, like almost half of the Jewish population, arriving from Morocco, Iraq, Yemen or Egypt. This division in Israeli society has been taken advantage of by governments like Netanyahu’s to shore up coalitions with parties that live off of historical redress from which they also feed. “In Israel I discovered misogyny and that discrimination based on ethnic origin existed. I can even say that I have been subjected to a considerable dose of institutional brutality; that made me feel in very different ways that I was an outsider.” Illouz insists that her personal case is the least important, because she is still a privileged professor, but she is clear that Israeli populism has been built and maintained thanks to the resentment of that discriminated Mizrahi population, of which she is a part.

Illouz is well known around the world for her work on the commodification of love —Consuming the Romantic Utopia, The end of love—. Her analysis of the transactional component of love and consumer culture have inspired a legion of women who, thanks to her, dispelled the myth of romantic love. Illouz thinks that she still has a long way to go to achieve equality between men and women, but her age and her career allow her to realize that very significant progress has been made. “We’re halfway there, but at least we’re on our way,” she thinks.

