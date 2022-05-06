He explained the delicate situation with a message to Barbara D’Urso: Eva Henger was operated on urgently after the serious accident

The conditions of Eva Henger, after the serious accident in which she was involved with her husband Massimiliano Caroletti and in which two people died, they got worse. To report it on live TV, it was the presenter Barbara D’Urso, who is in constant contact with the actress.

Eva Henger was emergency surgery because his arm was going into septicemia. D’Urso explained that she received a message from the model with which she, in tears, told her about the difficult times she is going through. She is bedridden due to numerous fractures, some of which cannot be cast.

She was shocked. Her arm was going into septicemia and they suddenly discovered it, she sent me pictures with the liquid leaking. Which is why she is under the knife at the moment. In the meantime she sent me a photo of a heel. Your heel is fractured in multiple parts. They cannot operate on the foot, because they do not know what to do: the situation is delicate up to this point.

Eva Henger and Massimiliano Caroletti would like to return to Italy, but they don’t know how to do it precisely because of the delicate situation of the actress.

Barbara D’Urso has then broadcast a service with photos of the condition of the heel, explaining:

At this foot they can’t operate at the moment, they don’t know what to do. They can’t put on the cast or operate on it for now. I will not show you other photos, but unfortunately the problems have increased.

The Eva Henger accident

The two, on the day of the accident, were on their way to get a dog for their daughter Jennifer, when they were involved in the violent impact, due to the risky overtaking of another car. They collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. Unfortunately the two passengers of the latter are dead in the accident.

Initially, Eva Henger thought that her husband was also dead, his heart had stopped and he was saved thanks to a heart massage. Following the first aid maneuvers, Massimiliano Caroletti reported a fracture to the sternum.

They were originally transported to two different hospitals, but are now found hospitalized in the same room.

Eva Henger is not in danger of life, she herself had reassured that she will soon be walking again, but it will take a long time and her situation at the moment it’s not easy.