How is Eva Henger after the operation? Doctors were able to reconstruct the deformed back of the foot

How are you Eva Henger? After the operation, the presenter Barbara D’Urso returned to get in touch with the showgirl, directly from her hospital bed, to ascertain her health conditions.

In the past few hours, the medical team of the health facility where she is currently hospitalized in Rome, referred her to the first surgery to the foot. His doctor, just a few days ago, had explained:

The picture is far more complex than it initially seemed. At the moment we have to wait for his condition to improve. Then we will do a first foot surgery. Thanks to the things that have been done so far, the two clavicle stumps are getting closer and only with the brace should everything be okay.

During the episode of Afternoon Five, it emerged that Eva Henger underwent her first operation, which lasted more than 3 hours. She herself, from her bed, explained how she feels and how she is concluded the first intervention. Here are his words:

Today I am better than yesterday and for sure tomorrow I will be better than today. I am optimistic, soon I have to do another surgery, slowly, I have to be patient.

The medical team managed to rebuild the back of the foot which had deformed after the dramatic impact. She cannot walk yet, but she will soon be able to recover permanently. The showgirl will only need time and a lot of patience, before everything can go back to how it was before.

The husband, Massimiliano Caroletti, after days he was able to hug his beloved again and continues today to be close to her every day. After the accident in Hungary, he too had brought back one fracture of the sternum, due to the heart massage of the rescuers. After the impact, her heart had stopped. In fact, initially, Eva Henger believed that he was dead.

In the last post on Instagram, Henger showed up smilingin the company of Massimiliano and two dear friends, Massimo Boldi and Nadia Rinaldi.