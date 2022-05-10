Eva Henger was transferred to the Villa Parioli clinic in Rome but her health conditions are still of great concern: “I have an effusion around my heart”

Eva Henger in recent days she was transferred to the hospital by an ambulance Villa Parioli in the province of Rome. The famous actress has been fighting for several weeks against the pains and fractures caused by the bad accident that saw her protagonist with her husband.

To update all her fans about the transfer from Gyor hospital to the Roman clinic was her husband Maximilian within your Instagram profile. Together with him, however, yesterday afternoon it was Barbara D’Urso in the transmission of her to open a new connection with Eva.

The latter from the clinic in Rome explained her health condition which still arouses much concern among family members and fans who follow her. She the actress, in fact, she said she was desperate and that she was really afraid of dying.

In recent days, Eva Henger has undergone a delicate emergency operation following her arm that was going into septicemia. It is her a Afternoon Five to explain his condition and the pain he is going through.

Eva Henger transferred to hospital in Rome: her health conditions

The showgirl in connection with Barbara D’urso he explained: “They had to operate on my arm twice, I risked a lot, a lot, in addition to everything that happened to me with the accident, because my hand was completely black, I was so afraid. Here in Italy they made me a lot of checks that, unfortunately, they didn’t do me there “.

“I was desperate, they took me to the operating room for the first time at three in the morning, suddenly running, without giving me many explanations. The next day they had to clean me up because I still had the open wound ”.

“It was the fault of a cannula they put on me and it started to hurt me badly. They saw that there was inflammation where they had applied the gauze, but instead of cleaning everything they tightened even more, making the situation worse ” explains Eva Henger.

To underline the important conditions of the actress is Professor Lorenzetti who explained: “He had a very important trauma, much more complex than we initially imagined. He has an effusion in his lungs and another small one around the heart. The only real intervention will be related to the foot, but only when it has stabilized. It is a very long journey, we are talking about three months to be able to walk independently “.