Eva Henger sees her husband again Massimiliano Caroletti after several days of being away due to the transfer of the showgirl to the clinic in Rome. An important and exciting meeting that they wanted to immortalize with a tender photo that, in a few hours, went around the web.

In the past few weeks the couple has been the victim of a serious car accident in Hungary where the showgirl underwent an emergency operation. In fact, her arm, after various bandages, was going into septicemia enough to push the doctors to a delicate and timely intervention.

After several days away, Massimiliano Caroletti he was able to hug and kiss his beloved partner again. Their tender meeting was so immortalized by a series of Instagram stories and photos that the man decided to share with all their fans.

On May 11, Massimiliano uploaded a sweet photo dedicating romantic words to his sweetheart. After the last moments of fear, the couple is finally reunited and Eve day after day seems to regain the necessary strength to take back her life.

Eva Henger sees her husband Maximilian: the kiss from the hospital bed

Massimiliano directly from the well-known clinic in Rome took a romantic photo while kissing Eva Henger. After a day away, the couple was able to embrace again, letting go of all the emotions and fears experienced recently.

A truly romantic moment that Caroletti wanted to share with all social media users and to which she has attached some important words. “Finally after so many days I can kiss you again … ed it’s like the first kiss that we gave ourselves “ says the actress’s partner on Instagram.

In recent days, the showgirl arrived in Italy by air ambulance explaining to the public of Afternoon Five the difficulties he is experiencing. The latter will have to continue in the coming days with the treatments established by the doctors, facing a healing path that is still uphill.

Live from Barbara D’urso, Massimiliano’s partner had explained her great fear because of the hand which, little by little, was turning black. Following this, doctors in Hungary urgently operated on her Eva, saving her arm from possible septicemia.