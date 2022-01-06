Eva Grimaldi talks about her relationship with Imma Battaglia at GFVip, here are the shock statements of the actress

Over the last few hours, one has come news from Eva Grimaldi that has left the world of the web speechless. Inside the house of the Big Brother Vip, the famous actress has released some shock statements about his coming out. Let’s find out all the details of the story together.

Ema Grimaldi never ceases to amaze all of his people fan. Recently the famous actress became the protagonist of a gossip due to some shocking statements made in the most spied on house in Italy. In particular, the woman spoke about hers relationship with his partner.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Eva Grimaldi is one of the personages most loved and esteemed of this edition of Big Brother Vip. Inside the most spied house in Italy, the well-known actress has decided to indulge in a tough guy vent with Giucas Casella. In detail, the woman told how she realized she fell in love with Imma Battaglia.

Confiding in the famous illusionist, Eva Grimaldi explained that he had 50 years when she had first wondered if it was possible to change hers sexual orientation suddenly. According to his words his answer it was a no.

About 10 years ago theactress he met Imma Battaglia and from that moment on he started to get to know each other better. The woman found that the feeling he felt for his mate was something special and unique, regardless of his own sex and sexual orientation:

I don’t like women, I like Imma.

Now, thanks to Imma Battaglia, Eva Grimaldi feels like one full woman. After years of experiences negative amorous, the actress has finally found the serenity with the right person: