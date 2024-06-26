Last February, Rosalía went viral when she posed at the Dior fashion show in Paris without taking off her sunglasses, despite requests from the graphic press. “No, no, no, the look is with the shades” (“No, no, no, the style goes with the glasses”), the singer responded with grace. That phrase that gave rise to memes on social networks could now be applied to the two big stars invited to the parade Armani Privé, which was held this Tuesday at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. In the front row, actresses Cate Blanchett and Eva Green posed with fun without taking off their sunglasses.

Both were dressed by the Italian brand, of which Blanchett – who attended the show accompanied by her 16-year-old son Ignatius – is the image (she is an ambassador for Armani Beauty and the face of the Sí perfume). The American, dressed in black from head to toe, chose for the occasion a jumpsuit with baggy pants with an embroidered peplum and a bodice with a pronounced V-shaped neckline. For her part, the Frenchwoman wore a tight green, blue and black dress, like a gothic mermaid, and her hair tied up highlighted the prominence of her sunglasses with curved sideburns.

Eva Green and Cate Blanchett, upon arrival at the show. Getty Images

The two actresses chatted animatedly and shared secrets in their ears while they waited for the start of the parade. And social networks have not been slow to highlight the complicity between the two interpreters, adding Eva Green to the list of celebrities – from Kristen Stewart to Léa Seydoux – who have fallen in love with Blanchett’s charisma. The appearances of the American actress do not usually leave anyone indifferent; At the recent Cannes Festival she used one of her outfits, a Heider Akerman dress for Jean Paul Gaultier, to wink at Palestine on the red carpet.

The actress has been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, since 2016, and in Cannes she presented Rumors, a black comedy that satirizes a meeting of the leaders of the seven richest countries in the world, who are going to declare a global crisis and end up being attacked by zombies. Green’s next project, the film Dirty Angels, It also has political background: it is about a group of military women who have to rescue a group of teenagers trapped between Isis and the Taliban.