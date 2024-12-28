Sevillismo is well known Roberto Leal. In fact, there have been many occasions in which the presenter from Alcala has shown his love for Sevilla; As an example, the healthy pique that he starred in with the actor José Manuel Seda in ‘Pasapalabra’, who also showed off his Beticism.

Now, recently, Eva González revealed the most Betic side of Roberto Leal. He did it in the contest’López and Leal against the channel‘, from Atresmedia, in which this Sevillian presenter and Iñaki López challenge their own television network through various physical and mental tests.

The most Betic side of Roberto Leal

«For Roberto we have also chosen his passion. More specifically, his passion for football, for his soul team,” Eva González announced during the broadcast, then going on to the Betis anthem playing in the background. «Gentlemen of management, there has been a confusion. The Betis one,” said the presenter, referring to his partner. However, an image appeared behind them in which a very young Roberto Leal was seen wearing the green-and-white elastic. “If you are not from Betis, how do you explain this photo to me?” asked Eva González. Given this, Roberto Leal replied that «that is the Peña Bética of Alcalá de Guadaíraa team with all my respect and all my love. There was no Sevilla supporters club in Alcalá, then, with a football team. And this one caught me ten meters from my house and, that’s why I signed up.”

It is not the first time that Roberto Leal reveals this story related to his time in the Peña Bética de Alcalá de Guadaíra team. In an interview with ABC de Seville, in the preview of the Betis – Seville derby of the 2021/22 season, the Alcalá presenter already spoke about this stage of his youth.