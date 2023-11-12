Eva Gini, from Inter TV to Sportitalia and now here is Sport Mediaset (Instagram evagini)

Eva Gini: the former Inter TV player scores a goal like Lautaro… on Sport Mediaset

THE Inter fans I know her well: Eva Gini in the recent past she has been a much loved face by the team’s supporters Simone Inzaghi on the Nerazzurri TV.

Not only. The social media people appreciate it and follows it more and more (on Ig Punta it has exceeded 180 thousand followers). Without forgetting the experience a Sportitalia (dealing with in-depth information on the championship and European cups) and the one in the newborn (in August) Radio Serie A.







And now the announcement of Eva Gini on Mediaset (where he made his debut in 2017): “The most beautiful birthday ever, with my dream coming true. See you tomorrow at 1.20pm on Italia 1 with the Mediaset Sport news to celebrate together!”, his social post. A goal like Lautaro Martinez. Indeed, to stay in the very current situation, a feat… à la Dimarco (by the way, here i sensational goals from midfield: from Maradona to Recoba and Stankovic, what magic in the history of football)

