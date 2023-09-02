Although the heart dialogues with reason, we know that much of the language of love is digestive. We feel butterflies in our stomachs, our hunger goes down as our sexual appetite rises, and with our adrenaline going through the roof we want nothing more than to eat each other with kisses. Simone Weil wrote that we love like cannibals, although her antidote to nourish us with another force of superior love was no less edible. You only have to remember the passage in which Jesus took a loaf, he distributed it among his disciples and said: “Take and eat; this is my body”. That slight cannibalism also occurs when we somatize. Something takes over inside like a guest screaming what the body doesn’t say, that colonizing worm that catches everything, like desire.

All these associations fly over the great installation that the artist Eva Fàbregas (Barcelona, ​​1988) presents in the central nave of the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin. It had been a long time since a proposal as grand as his had been held in this space. The old train station, now converted into a museum, is the city’s greatest claim to contemporary art. A lot has to do with its new directors, Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, who arrived in 2022 after curating the Lyon Biennale to take the pulse of the scene that once passed through art centers such as the KW.

Portrait of the artist Eva Fàbregas next to one of the pieces from the ‘Enredos’ exhibition, at the Botín Center in Santander. BETHLEHEM OF BENITO (BOTIN CENTER

The historic lobby of the Hamburger Bahnhof is impressive. Also its acoustics. Any sound emitted from one end of the room fills the entire space until it reaches the other end, creating a huge bubble of reverberation that engulfs and devours every corner of the room. It is subtle but important, because it gives the sensation of being inside a bug. A head, a stomach, a mouth. An interior that, despite her industrial and masculine aspect, the artist nuances with the soft and corporeal objects so characteristic of her work until placing us in a kind of enormous living organism that obeys her own libidinous logic. Sort of like a desire machine with uncontrollable growth potential.

Devouring Lovers it is a really beautiful installation right down to the title, which the artist borrows from Daisy Lafarge of We Eat Each Other Up, an equally fascinating text where the English writer wonders what it means to be parasitized by someone or something. She does so by talking about the mating between praying mantises, as violent as it is desired, where the female insect usually ends copulation by tearing off the head and devouring the male insect. A similar dynamic occurs in the work of Eva Fàbregas. In her sculptures, installations, drawings, videos or sound pieces, she also explores the mechanisms of desire and eroticism of materials and objects. The artist alludes to tactile engagement, physical intimacy, sensory relationship, and the multiple forms of somatic experimentation we have with objects. She does this by combining soft, vibrantly hued fabrics with pale skin-to-skin colors and biomorphic shapes. Her installation of colored tights filled with balls looks like a cluster of tentacles trying to hug each other. She also has a great digestion or gestation of ideas that penetrate through an architecture that at times looks like a stomach. It is touching and disconcerting at the same time. She has seventy sculptures where texture, shape, color and scale prevail, and which move as if they were a large intestine. Sometimes they do it by themselves by means of a motor hidden from the visiting eye. Other times it is the viewer who “activates” the installation with the irrepressible tactile desire that they arouse.

His work, like a large intestine, speaks of our sensory relationship and our somatic experimentation with objects.

It is no coincidence that the balls that these sculptures hide are inflatable objects and that they convey that aspect of malleable, fluid and almost shapeless sculpture. Air carries breath and, therefore, a direct relationship with life, which is crucial for the artist. We also see it in the work that she is presenting now at the Botín Center in Santander. Her intervention there is just as tremendous. It is part of the exhibition program tangles, launched by the current director, Bárbara Rodríguez Muñoz, whose objective is to support the artists who have enjoyed a scholarship from the Botín Foundation and link them with the collection, the building and the public. Piercing the walls, this time Fàbregas takes his intestinal installation from one room to another, alongside the works of David Bestué, Leonor Antunes and Cabello/Carceller, among others. The dialogue is complex and often unexpected about desire, the physical and the playful, but also about the amorphous, the daring and the disturbing.

‘Polifilia’, 2023 (detail), within the exhibition ‘Enredos’, by Eva Fàbregas, at the Botín Center in Santander. VICENTE PAREDES (BOTÍN S CENTER

The artist often says that she thinks with her fingers and invites you to do the same with her works. She also says that we don’t pay enough attention to our skin and our bodies and that we should listen generously to what they have to say, like a gigantic eardrum. Touching is another mental stage from which to imagine other possible bodies and new forms of desire beyond traditional classifications. She invites contamination and infection, as her sculpture can be understood. Works that grow, sweat, breathe and proliferate. They propose other models of loving relationships that overwhelm our senses, especially with oneself.

‘Tangles’. Eva Fabregas. Booty Center. Santander. Until October 15.

‘Devouring Lovers’. Eva Fabregas. Hamburger Bahnhof. Berlin. Until January 14, 2024.

