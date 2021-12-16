One more final for the Rayadas de Monterrey, as it is being seen, we are facing one more edition of the royal final in the Liga MX Femenil, the fifth time to be precise, in which the title will remain in royal territory and It will be played between the two teams from Nuevo León.
And it is that today, beyond what could be obtained at the institutional level, such as a three-time championship for Tigres or the second star of Rayadas, this match has a special touch and it is that for the second time since the Liga MX Femenil moved For the first time the ball in 2017, a team led by a woman will fight for the league title. It is about nothing more and nothing less than Eva Espejo, who was precisely the one who had the first opportunity to lift a league title with Tuzas del Pachuca in what was the first League tournament, the Apertura 2017, which ended with a positive balance for the Sacred Herd that was proclaimed champion.
Today, four years later, and now under the command of the Rayadas de Monterrey, Eva will once again seek to leave a legacy in the Liga MX Femenil by becoming the first female DT to lift a league title. Well, if we look back, all the champion teams have been led by a male coach.
Without a doubt, it is something to consider and that could pave the way for more teams to trust in the talent and experience that women on the benches have and in the future it will normalize that they are in final stages fighting for a league title. For now, this is Eva Espejo’s great test that today is once again challenging history.
