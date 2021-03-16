The young former president of the Senate who rebelled against Evo Morales’ decision to ignore her to be mayor of the city of El Alto, was the most voted candidate among the candidates to rule the most populated cities in Bolivia. The results cause a split between the followers of the ex-president in that municipality and initiates a path of its own for politics that raises many questions.

After the snub of the Movement to Socialism (MAS), Copa ran for office with the acronym Jallalla (“alive” in Aymara) obtaining 406,354 votes, equal to 68.7% of the El Alto voters qualified for the regional and municipal elections last Sunday. 7 of March, according to the official count released in the last hours by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The dispute with the Morales party of one of its strongest places, summarized in the media as an “Eva versus Evo”, has put it in the crosshairs of analysts and journalists to look for the reasons for the “Copazo” and the possible perspective of his political movement outside the MAS.

Copa, 34, is married with two children and is the next to last of seven siblings. She graduated as a Social Worker from the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), where she stood out as a leader before taking a leap into the Senate with MAS at 28 years of age.

On November 14, 2019, he assumed the presidency of the Upper House, in the midst of the crisis experienced after the resignation of Morales due to a wave of social pressure against an alleged electoral fraud, a police riot and the suggestion of the Armed Forces at the time. President to leave power, what Copa first called “forced constitutional transition” and then “coup.”

The support of 68.7% achieved in El Alto, the second most populous city in the country, with almost a million inhabitants mainly Aymara, is the highest achieved by a candidate in the largest cities.

We exercise our right to vote, I highlight the massive influx of citizens of #The tall that with great discipline and responsibility this Sunday they went to the polls to exercise their democratic right. pic.twitter.com/sN2iBpMD24 – Eva Copa (@EvaCopa_Bol) March 7, 2021

The candidate prevailed against 12 male and one female applicants, among them the MAS candidate, Zacarías Maquera, who in the campaign accused her of treason and even having been part of the supposed “coup” that cost the government power. ex-socialist president.

Maquera obtained 19.1% of the votes, despite having the support of Morales, who ignored the indigenous women’s organizations of the Andean area when they asked him to bet on Copa, whose rebellion before the leader finally cost him to be expelled from that match.

In its speeches, Copa has underlined its Aymara identity, the struggles of indigenous peoples and the participation of Aymara women in politics in particular, it has also defended that “loyalty is not submission” and has rejected that it can be considered right wing , as the masista leaders have accused it.

“Damn, I want to tell those gentlemen, that I did have the courage to stay here and fight for my people and I did not hide and I did not run away,” he said in a speech of his campaign in the town of La Huachaca, alluding to the MAS leaders who left the country or asked for refuge during the transitory government of Jeanine Áñez.

Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anez greets the president of the Bolivian Chamber of Senators, Eva Copa, during the signing of new elections excluding former president Evo Morales, in a key step to end weeks of unrest as the government Acting was preparing to meet with protesters to end weeks of unrest, in La Paz, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019. AFP – AIZAR RALDES

At the time, Copa made possible in Parliament the law to call the national elections proposed by Áñez, elections that were finally won by the Masista candidate Luis Arce.

Today Áñez is in preventive prison accused of terrorism and conspiracy for having assumed power, supposedly through a conspiracy that was completed on November 12, 2019, while Copa is getting ready to be sworn in as mayor on May 3.

Analysts see Copa as a milestone against machismo

Political analyst Elizabeth Huanca told France 24 that the Copa victory has three explanations: his courage in stopping the “imposition” of Evo Morales of candidacies without support, the recognition of his co-religionists for his work during the transition since he left power. from the ex-president until the new elections and having added a group of Aymara intellectuals as advisers to design a realistic municipal government plan for El Alto.

According to Huanca, PhD in Political Science at the Simón Bolívar Andean University, Eva “is a milestone that breaks that male macho, political and caudillista relationship” that, according to the expert, Morales exercised and gives a message to become an alternative to a “populist left” that, in his opinion, has been left empty of a proposal for the new Aymara generations.

The analyst also said that in El Alto mothers are heard encouraging their daughters to be like Eva Copa, that is, “a contemporary, modern Aymara,” with a profession, who has an active participation in politics and who does not shut up. to claim your rights.

The proposal of the future mayor, he added, has also aroused interest in different indigenous groups because it proposes a combination of the modern management of the city with an Aymara communitarian political system that seeks greater horizontality and an active democracy, far from the “folkloric vision ”With which the Aymara are usually considered, according to Huanca.

Their biggest challenge is to show that El Alto is no longer a victim, but rather a city with great potential

For her part, the political analyst Erika Brockmann stressed that the figure of Copa is relevant because a split is born within the hegemonic party of Bolivia, but it is necessary to wonder if “it will represent the indigenous that romantically evoked and instrumentalized the Government of Evo Morales or it will represent a new identity code for indigenous people ”.

“Is Eva Copa going to express that young man from El Alto who aspires to educate himself and join the global world or is she going to represent the esoteric ‘pachamamism’?”, Questioned Brockmann, alluding to the centrist Andean religiosity based on the ‘Pachamama’ or Mother Land in Aymara She will also face the possibility “of being a prisoner of the corporate instincts of her councilors,” since her collaborators represent very strong unions that have demands to satisfy, says the expert.

“His greatest challenge is to show that El Alto is no longer a victim, but rather a city with great potential for articulation in a triangle with regions of Peru and Chile in the Pacific, which corresponds to the entrepreneurial spirit of the Alteño and that of socialist only exists in the speech ”, said Brockmann.

El Alto turned 36 years old on March 6, two more than Copa.