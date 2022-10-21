columnOur mental health has never been this bad. Eva Breda, also journalist for Dragonfly , examines in her columns how this can be improved. This week: what does financial stress mean for twenty-somethings?

You may have seen him on Instagram: the “me versus my parents” meme. In this mini cartoon, millennials are jokingly compared to their parents when they were the same age. You see their parents as 28-year-olds buying a house while the 28-year-old millennial, pictured next to a loaf of bread and a carton of milk, says: “I will never financially recover from this‘. You see parents who at the age of 25 had the financial basis to have a child, in addition to a millennial who can just bear the financial responsibility for a houseplant. Oh well, we laugh about it. Like a millennial with a toothache. And a student loan. And a big gas bill.

Indeed: the early Gen Z’er or late millennial – let’s summarize them as twenty-somethings – are not in good financial shape. And I belong to that. Like the rest of the Netherlands, we have to deal with inflation and rising gas prices. But people in their twenties find themselves in a unique and precarious position: it is the generation that pays the most rent per square meter of living space, that on average has the highest (study) debts but the smallest financial buffer and that is relatively lowest in the economy. salary scales. In addition, people in their twenties who are still studying are often not eligible for financial allowances, such as the energy allowance. See also Afghanistan At least 130 people have died in the earthquake in Afghanistan

faltering mental health

We know that this is also the generation with the most psychological complaints such as burn-outs, anxiety and depression. But contrary to the promised preventive actions, the government took a step this week: students will have to pay interest on the student loan – once promised as the ‘cheapest loan ever’ at 0 percent interest. I see peers around me: even more stressed, sadder and desperate than they already were. I read in the studies that millennials are drinking more and more to cope with the financial stress. And I fear: will this be the death blow to the already shaky mental health of twenty-somethings?



Quote

Due to their financial situation, many people in their twenties also have to say goodbye to the life they wanted to have and that can be very difficult Sabine Clover

I asked the psychologist Sabine Klaver, who encounters many of those twenty-somethings in her treatment room. “Short-term financial stress can be helpful,” she says. “A short peak of stress makes you alert, which means you may come up with more creative savings ideas than without that stress.” But long-term financial stress is no longer useful and that can certainly cause even more mental problems among people in their twenties, according to Klaver, such as burnouts and anxiety disorders.

Say goodbye

“But it goes further than that,” says Klaver. “Due to their financial situation, many people in their twenties also have to say goodbye to the life they wanted to have and that can be very difficult. Ten years ago they may have dreamed that at this point in their lives they would build something like their parents: a house, a family.”



Quote

People in their twenties are stuck in life because of their financial position Sabine Clover

But for many this is not yet possible. Instead, many people in their twenties now have to live longer with peers, for example, while they have been working for a long time and want their own home. “Of course they don’t have the stress and responsibilities of a single parent with financial problems,” Klaver adds. “But people in their twenties are stuck in life because of their financial position.”

Not a quick solution

There is no quick solution to this dire financial position, but you can learn to deal with it better. According to Klaver, it is especially important to acknowledge your sadness, stress and disappointment. “We are talking about a generation that is often seen as snowflakes. ‘Oh, don’t whine. Do you know how hard it was for us?’, is often said to them by generations above them.”

But because of this, many twenty-somethings think that their emotions should not be there and they bottle it up. And that can make mental complaints worse in the long run. Klaver: ,,Don’t keep telling yourself that you shouldn’t be rude and that it could always be worse. Often it is better to let your emotions out. That clears up and leaves you room to proactively tackle your finances.”





