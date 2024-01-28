The name of Eva Bracamonte Fefer He was involved in controversy in 2006 after being accused of being the intellectual author of the murder of his mother Myriam Fefer. After an extensive investigation, she was found guilty and sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, she did not serve her sentence, since she was declared innocent. After that, she moved to another country and now has a family. In this note, she knows what the young woman said when remembering her time in the jail.

YOU CAN SEE: Myriam Fefer: what happened to the brothers Eva and Ariel Bracamonte after the murder of their mother?

What country does she live in, how many children does she have and what does Eva Bracamonte do?

In April 2021, Eva Bracamonte surprised more than one by announcing that he would become mother for the first time. “She is the most wanted, expected and loved baby in the universe and we are amazed to have created a human being together. I am living this process in the only way I know how: with great awareness,” she said.

Eva Bracamonte showed her pregnancy process. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Eva Bracamonte

Months later, in July 2021, Eva Bracamonte contracted a civil marriage with his partner Jann Torrese in a simple ceremony with few guests held in San Isidro. “It was in the little park of the municipality, without many people (…) The truth is that we had a nice time. Normally, people plan these things a year in advance, but for us two days were enough… and the presence of the people we love most,” Bracamonte said at that time.

Currently, Eva Bracamonte 36 years old, resides in the city of Barcelona, ​​in Spain. In this country, she lives with her two-year-old daughter named Franca and her partner Jann Torrese.

Eva Bracamonte published this photograph when she just gave birth to her daughter Franca. Photo: Instagram/Eva Bracamonte

Through his Instagram account, it was learned that Eva Bracamonte is dedicated to sharing content aimed at reflection and personal improvement.

YOU CAN SEE: Eva Bracamonte shares images of her marriage: “Without many people and without much fuss”

What did Eva Bracamonte say about her time in prison?

Eva Bracamonte He reappeared on social networks to reflect on his time in prison. In this regard, Eva said that in the midst of her struggle to overcome the depression caused by the death of her mother, she had to deal with prison.

“During that time in prison I experienced many things that led me to better understand the world, people and, above all, myself… The most important lesson came the day I realized I was happy in there.that I didn't need to change anything, that I accepted my life as it was, with enthusiasm, love and gratitude,” Bracamonte commented.