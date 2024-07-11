Wenn man mit verbundenen Augen in diese Ausstellung geführt würde und gesagt bekäme: Dies ist der neue junge Superstar der Malerei aus L.A. – man würde es glauben. Allein die Titel sprechen ihre eigene Sprache: „The Joys of Physical and Mental Pain“, „A Spoon Full of Sugar ­Makes the Medicine Go Down“. So fängt das an.

Die Gemälde sind bunt, gewitzt, phantastisch, satirisch, allegorisch und überladen. Sie riechen noch nach Öl. Es ist schier unbegreiflich, wie irgendjemand das allein in drei Jahren geschaffen haben soll. Aber dies ist keine Kunst aus der Manufaktur, sie ist komplett durchwirkt von einer Handschrift, einer Hand, und das ist die der Malerin Eva Beresin. Sie wurde in Budapest ausgebildet und kam 1976 nach Wien. Im nächsten Jahr wird sie siebzig. Die Albertina ehrt sie nicht mit einer Retrospektive, sondern mit einem aktuellen Blick auf ihr Werk. Nur wenige Bilder sind dabei szenisch überschaubar. So hockt „The Darling Child“ mit blonden pigtails in einem schwarz-weiß gefliesten Bad auf dem Klo und schielt zum Betrachter hin. Hinter der Wand lauert dem Mädchen eine Frau im Bikini auf. In einem Bilderrahmen im Bad kindische Motive; im Garten, vor blauem Himmel, wächst aus einem Baumstumpf etwas Menschliches.

Hoffentlich geht es in Beresins Studio wirklich so zu

„Under My Skin“ zeigt in einem riesigen Querformat den Albtraum eines Künstlerateliers, ein entgrenztes Orgien-Mysterien-Theater. Nackte Frauen steigen an einem Laternenpfahl hoch, einem Bild an der Wand entspringt ein kopulierendes Paar, auf dem nackten Leib der lärmenden Künstlerin räkelt sich ein Malermodell als Klebebildchen. Animierte Comicfiguren feiern mit. Dabei werden die Grenzen von Tier und Comic, Mensch und Puppe, Partygänger und Gespenst gezielt verwischt. Die Tiefe des Raums ist fast aufgelöst in der zirkushaften Überblendung der Figuren – deren hölzerner Triumph einer entgrenzten Gesellschaft an James Ensor erinnert. Dann wieder kreuzt Beresin George Grosz und Max Ernst, guckt bei Bacon rein, auch bei Lucian Freud, zwinkert Ed Kienholz zu und flüstert Nicole Eisenman ins Ohr: Lass doch mal locker!

Self-portrait with a hangover? Eva Beresin’s “A look in the Mirror” from 2020 Eva Beresin/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024

The exhibition of 31 paintings has been hung in the historic vaults of the Albertina according to the rules of art and dramatically lit. Such sensitivity and expertise are rare in everyday museum life. The fresh work is enlivened by floor sculptures depicting humans and animals, serialized as “Spontaneous Sights of Nature”. A crumpled “Dog” lies half-awake on rumpled blankets. The sculptures are hand-molded miniatures that are scanned and enlarged and then printed out using a 3D printer, and then hand-painted with acrylic paint. The sculptures reinforce the effect of the paintings, their unpredictable way of jumping into life.

In order to create a minimum of order, some of the painted scenes were laid with a checkerboard floor. In “Puppies Are Gonna Be Dogs” the pattern is extended from the floor up the wall, with a socket and a light switch in a white field. An anarcho-oldie couple look frightened out of the laundry, complemented by the undaunted dog, who himself no longer seems to know whether he is still a model or already in the third dimension. A chair decorated with peasant painting and a cuckoo clock from which the chick calls before it is shredded complete the curious interior.

Crowned heads in the midst of wild animals: In Beresin’s “Absorbed by digestion” from 2023, one would love to discover King Charles III and Camilla Eva Beresin/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024

The loudness and frivolity of this work is accompanied by doubt and scorn; the carnivalesque is counteracted by a thousand nasty details. It is not Viennese humor that keeps this work close to the flames, but a certain disgust for the good, the true and the beautiful. This is the work of an artist who giggled and said to a visiting gallery owner: “I shouldn’t even be alive.” This is how it is recorded in the book with testimonies about the person and the work that accompanies the exhibition.

The exhibition is preceded by an extensive exploration, interpretation and embellishment of the diary of a 23-year-old who was liberated by the Red Army in Auschwitz. “Displaced,” it took her 210 days to return to Budapest. Five years after her death, her daughter took the diary out of a Biedermeier chest of drawers. This daughter is Eva Berensin. She was born ten years after her return. Her work on the travel diary of her mother, who remains nameless, was published as a book in 2019 under the title “Ninety-eight Pages.”

Parallel to Kinky Friedman’s song “They Ain’t Making Jews Like Jesus Anymore”? In Eva Beresin’s Leonardo reprise “The seven Spiritual Laws of Success” from 2022, the Messiah wears a Star of David around his neck Eva Beresin/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2024

Her early work is ruthless, especially against herself

What can be seen here – the exhibition in the Albertina is called “Thick Air” after another shimmering group painting – is a direct follow-up. It is a successful attempt to completely subjectify the form of life. It shows the triumph of a shrill present over a history that can never be fully understood. The triumph is accelerated by the overcoming of scruples. Beresin’s early work is not cynical, but ruthless, against everything and against himself. It is impossible to imagine what follows.