“The bolero is life itself, it has everything: sadness, happiness, successes, failures, deceptions, abandonments, loves and heartbreaks. It’s like my life, that’s why when I sing it I leave my soul and my memories on stage. It is like a shot to the heart, like the waltz that projects a lot of feeling when interpreting it ”, says Eva Ayllón in the promotional note of the concert dedicated to mothers that she will offer this May 8, via the platform: TLK Play.

“It is a virtual show, but I miss the audience a lot. We are left to continue trying to comply with the agenda that we have set ourselves: concerts for the Day of Love, Mother’s Day, National Holidays and Day of the Creole Song ”, he told us yesterday by telephone.

If you had to name your life after a bolero, what would it be?

You grabbed me, you put me in a bind, but I’m going to tell you the truth. I believe that the person who knows pain is the ideal person to sing boleros. And I have known pain since I was a child, because life itself is putting your feet on you so that you fall, well, but you get up again. At the time when I learned the boleros, I had seen the love of my parents for five years, suddenly I saw that they no longer loved each other. So, I started singing boleros and it was the genre that accompanies me for life. My grandmother did it too and it could be heard in the entire fifth of the 19th block of José Gálvez, my mother, my father too. For this concert, I saw that my classmates were with other genres for Mother’s Day, so I said: ‘I’ll do the boleros that moms born like me, in ’56, want to hear’. And I think I’m going to hit the spot. For those moms of my time the show is directed ”.

Eva also points out that she sees the fruits that she has sown in her children (Carlos and Francisco), who listen to Los Doltons, Nino Bravo and also vintage boleros. “Also, my granddaughter Mía (6) who chews Spanish (lives in the United States) sings ‘Words words’ by Silvana di Lorenzo. So, seeing all that, I say: ‘My God, what a beautiful inheritance I am leaving you.

Having lost your mommy two years ago, I imagine that the second Sunday in May is not the same for you.

What happens to me is a very strange thing. I did not grow up with my mother, but I have adored her. It has been too far for me. When she falls ill, I started to take care of her until her end and that does not make me very proud because it was a very painful time for both of us. I have rehearsed four days for this concert and there are songs for the moms that have really made me cry, break me. For me it is a very sad month, like one of mourning. I remember my mother a lot, I feel bad.

A few years ago, in an interview, you revealed that you were terrified of catching a cold because you immediately got pneumonia. I wonder, how have you handled the pandemic when one of the alarm symptoms of Covid-19 is the cold?

I have a pulmonologist who treats me and five years ago he gave me a vaccine and two years later another, which was influenza and from there I am always under his supervision. When there are sudden changes I get the flu and that leads to asthma, they mist me and I stay up to 15 days in the hospital. Sometimes, I have come to intensive care for heart issues, but miraculously with this year there are already three that I do not catch a cold. Likewise, my entire family is taking extreme care and we are grateful that you have not given us anything.

Finally, does the political landscape scare you?

Look, I don’t even want to worry about that matter. All I want is for all of us to reach the happiness of being healthy and for the pandemic to end. I miss the settings and the people. If I miss, how are my colleagues who are having a bad time. I want it to be over quickly to continue working for life.

