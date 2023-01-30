Eva Ayllon She is one of the most recognized and famous artists in Peru. The Peruvian singer stands out, above all, for interpreting Creole waltzes and Afro-Peruvian genres. But, before dedicating her life to music, María Angélica Ayllón studied a challenging career.

The singer Eva Ayllón, whose real name is Maria Angelica Ayllon, has won several awards with his art locally and internationally. She is characterized by interpreting mainly Creole waltzes and Afro-Peruvian genres. She has received a Latin Grammy for Musical Excellence in 2019. She has also been listed on more than one occasion as the main representative of the Creole music. This, in addition, has allowed him to position himself, along with Susana Baca, as one of the best exponents of the peruvian culture in the world.

From a very young age, she was influenced by music. She listened to the songs of renowned Peruvian artists, such as Chabuca Granda, José Escajadillo or Augusto Polo Campos. although always Eva Ayllon He had a vocation to be a singer and interpret all kinds of genres, it was not always his first option. Before becoming an artist, she pursued a degree and even did an internship.

What career did Eva Ayllón study before dedicating herself to music?

Eva Ayllon revealed, in 2022, in dialogue with a national media that after finishing school he followed the career of Nursing. She had plans to practice said profession; however, her artistic vein and her passion for her music made her put this facet aside.

“Before becoming a singer, I was doing my nursing internship, but I was seduced by the microphone. I know that now my voice can help people, especially if they are sad or melancholic. Now I heal with my songs”, the interpreter told Trome.

Maria Angelica Ayllon He revealed, on that occasion, that he does not regret his decision, since he enjoys his work and representing the country abroad. “I am passionate about my work, I love taking my white and red colors to the world,” she added.

How old is Eva Ayllon?

Eva Ayllon He is currently 66 years old. The Creole music interpreter was born on February 7, 1956, in the city of Lima. She has more than 50 years of artistic career and, during all this time, she has been recognized for her work.

For example, in 2019, she was awarded during the Latin Grammy Special Awards. The distinction received by peruvian artist was the 2019 Musical Excellence Award.

Eva Ayllón is currently 66 years old.

Eva Ayllón: why does the Peruvian singer call herself that?

Maria Angelica Ayllon it is called in the artistic environment Eva Ayllon. The renowned ‘Queen of the landó’ adopted this name in homage to her grandmother, who educated her and cultivated her love for Afro-Peruvian music. “She taught me to sing ‘Every Sunday at 12’, ‘When my guitar cries’ and ‘Muñeca rota’”, she declared to the digital medium Talento.