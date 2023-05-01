Eva Ayllon She is one of the most outstanding Peruvian exponents of criolla music in the country and enjoys numerous recognitions in her musical career, as well as popularity for her facet as a coach of “La voz Perú”. Despite the fact that very little is known about her about her private life, since she has wanted to keep that aspect in reserve, in recent days she has been linked to Monica Torresremembered actress of “1000 trades” and “Al background there is room“For this reason, in this note we tell you the reason for their closeness and what the relationship between the two public figures is like.

Who is Monica Torres?

Monica Torres is an actress and comedian who was born in December 1970. Before becoming an interpreter, she studied Communications and thus obtained her first job at América TV as part of the production team. She has participated in well-known Peruvian movies and series, as well as in theater. Some of her most prominent roles were occupied in “1000 trades”, “Así es la vida”, “Al fondo hay sitio” and “De vuelta al barrio”.

Mónica Torres: find out what the remembered actress of “Al fondo hay sitio” is currently doing. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Mónica Torres/Youtube

He also appeared in the program “El gran show” by Gisela Valcárcel, in which he came in sixth place, and he collaborated with some sketches of the humor space “Risas y salsa”. Another little-known facet of Mónica Torres is that of announcer of Radio Teletón in 2011.

Mónica Torres participated in “El gran show” in 2013. Photo: diffusion

What link unites Eva Ayllón with the actress Mónica Torres?

Eva Ayllon and Mónica Torres have a bond that goes beyond the artistic and friendly. In fact, a strong family bond unites them because the actress is the girlfriend of the son of the interpreter of “Mal paso”, Carlos Ayllón, so Mónica would become Eva’s daughter-in-law and the Creole singer, the mother-in-law of the interpreter.

Eva Ayllón confirmed that her son is in a relationship with Mónica Torres. Photo: composition LR / Eva Ayllón / Instagram

Eva Ayllón blesses the relationship between Mónica Torres and Carlos Ayllón

During her time at “Send whoever is in charge”, Eva Ayllón was asked about her opinion about the solid romance that her son Carlos Ayllón has had with the actress Mónica Torres for several years. Despite the fact that at first the former coach of “La voz Perú” did not want to declare on the subject, soon María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez did their best to get information from her.

Finally, Eva had no choice but to comment on her heir’s relationship. She celebrated the romance that both have managed to cultivate in all this time. “Yes, they are together and I hope that this lasts a long time. They have been together since Carlos came from the United States,” was the statement of the Peruvian composer.

What does Carlos Ayllón, the son of Eva Ayllón, do?

Carlos Ayllón is the eldest son of Eva Ayllón and is a musician and entrepreneur in the sale of musical instruments. He often participates in musical shows of various artists, but he has also been seen supporting the musical band of his mother’s shows. Recently, Eva Ayllón gave a concert at the Canout Theater and Carlos was one of her musicians.

Carlos Ayllón belongs to the musical band of Eva Ayllón. Photo: Instagram/Carlos Ayllon

What did Eva Ayllón say about the relationship between her son and Mónica Torres?

The Creole singer Eva Ayllon He referred to the romance between his son and the actress Mónica Torres. “He is my baby, because of how big he is. They are together and I hope that this lasts a long time. They have been together since Carlos came from the United States,” she said on the María Pía Copello and “Carlota” program.

