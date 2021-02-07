Eva Ayllón He left Creole music for a moment to record a repertoire of the new wave for this 13 by TLK Play. “Many will say: ‘we are not here for concerts’, but a little joy does not hurt us,” he says by phone and maintains that the pandemic leaves us lessons. “We must become more compassionate beings. You have to remember that death is present ”.

It is a concert with which you remember the music of your childhood and a different reality …

Of course. When I hear (sing) ‘Under a mountain full of fear and ambitions…’, I immediately remember my school. I was in front of the Independencia Cinema, they had built up to the fifth floor and that sound makes me go down, cross to pick up my sister, get home and smell the garlic oil when my grandmother prepared the rice. I see my mom and I listen to my dad. The memory is crazy, it is wonderful. That is why when we are old and we are silent, we are remembering and it is what gives us life.

Before the pandemic, you came from winning the Grammy, and in 2020 your music was heard at the Venice Festival. How has it been rethinking?

I owe a lot to my son Francisco. When this started, I sat on the furniture, I cried, I was scared, I got depressed. And he would pull me to his study, he would tell me: “Come, ma, we are going to do such a thing, how would you do this and that”. That’s how I sat on the drawer and we started with ‘The Last Wish’, that was the first song of the quarantine. It filled me with joy.

And I understand that you have reasons not to be aware of the news, right?

I suffer from anxiety, I cured the depression because it was almost chronic. What I do have is moments of panic. With this, it was something that he could not bear: “Here we are all going to die!” But I have been understanding and I pray a lot for friends, for enemies, for those I do not know. I feel committed, I don’t know how to tell them that mask It is used covering the nose to the chin and that our weapon is the gel.

But you have preferred to stay away from politics.

I’ve always been asked to dabble in, but I don’t know anything about politics. I don’t have the temperament, it would be very bad.

In any case, you have a posture. You have known extreme poverty …

Yes, I was a girl who had to wait for a bag of stale bread, past weeks, that my aunt gave me. A big, green bag, I never forget. We put those breads in the kerosene kitchen, so I know what extreme poverty is. I know what it is not to eat, I know what it is to take stale quáker for three or four days. I understand these people who do not have food to eat, but we must remember that if we do not take care of ourselves, not only will we not have to eat but we will not have to bury ourselves.

Do you agree with Susana Baca’s letter to President Francisco Sagasti?

They actually told me, I haven’t read about the teacher. But everyone has their own way of doing things … I don’t want to go against something I don’t know.

He said the fund reached less than 10% of the sector and called for it to help artists “survive with dignity.”

Well, it’s not just that, it’s all of Peru, in general.

The actors say they have to strengthen themselves as a union. In this case, have you proposed something to Apdayc, Anaie or another organization?

I prefer not to say anything at all about these entities because it is very delicate and I know that I have a demanding voice, I have had enough problems already (smiles).

Isn’t it necessary to do so?

When necessary, look, I go out with a broom and everything to break heads (laughs).

Is your desire to build a house for the artist still standing?

Yes. Mexico has it. We should have a rest home where the older artist will end his days, it is logical. The way should be seen for the artist to die with dignity.

Going back to your music, David Bisbal told us that he wanted to record with you. Are you planning collaborations?

Yes, David already spoke to me, Mon Laferte also spoke to me. I’m just simply waiting for the word to spread to me and I immediately with all my love. And with all my Peruvian pride!

Music, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.