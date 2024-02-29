Peruvian music shines with its own light on the international stage, this time, thanks to the union of two great talents: Eva Ayllón and Lita Pezo. In an emotional gesture of solidarity and mastery, Ayllón has traveled to Chile to be next to his disciple in one of the most important moments of his career: the final of the Viña del Mar Festival 2024. This event not only marks a milestone in Lita Pezo's career, but also reinforces the influence of Creole music beyond our borders.

Lita Pezo, who has stood out for her powerful voice and deep feeling in each performance, now faces the biggest challenge of her career: competing for the silver seagull in Viña del Mar. Representing Peru, she competes against artists from Mexico and Spain, in a festival that has become a crucial showcase for emerging talents in Latin American music.

YOU CAN SEE: Ruby Palomino says that “she has not lost yet” and asks to vote for Lita Pezo: “With her we secure the seagull”

What did Eva Ayllón say when she met Lita Pezo again?

The meeting between Eva Ayllón and Lita Pezo In Chile it was a moment full of emotions. Ayllón, known for her great sense of humor and warm heart, surprised Pezo with her visit and demonstrated once again her commitment not only to her music but also to her students. This meeting, full of laughter and tears, was shared on the social networks of Lita Pezo, who thanked her mentor for participating in an important moment in her artistic career.

“My beautiful, beautiful queen, I have arrived”said Eva Ayllón after embracing Lita Pezo in a hug. “You are finally here, thank you, teacher Eva Ayllón, for accompanying me. I love you,” was the message that Lita wrote on Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Lita Pezo in the final of Viña del Mar 2024: Peruvian singer obtained the highest score!

What is Lita Pezo's song 'Luchadora' about?

The song 'Luchadora', performed by Lita Pezo, is a hymn to resilience and feminine strength. Through her lyrics, Pezo tells the story of a woman who, despite her adversities, remains firm and continues to fight for her dreams and her ideals.

This song not only highlights Pezo's vocal power, but also reflects her commitment to social issues and her desire to inspire other women to move forward regardless of the obstacles.

YOU CAN SEE: Lita Pezo: how old is the singer who represents Peru in Viña 2024 and how did she become known?

How to vote for Lita Pezo in the Viña del Mar final?

For those who wish to support Lita Pezo On your way to the Silver Seagull, the voting process is simple but crucial. Followers can participate through the official app Claro Vina 2024, available for download on mobile devices. It is important that fans mobilize and vote, since public support is decisive in this final stage of the contest.

#Eva #Ayllón #traveled #Chile #support #Lita #Pezo #final #Viña #del #Mar