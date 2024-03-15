Crimes have become part of the daily lives of millions of Peruvians and the son of the renowned singer Eva Ayllón became one of the most recent victims of insecurity in the capital. According to police reports, on Tuesday, March 12, Carlos Ayllón's vehicle was stolen while it was parked at the Unicachi market, located in the district of Villa El Salvador (VES). However, what caught the attention of more than one was the speed with which the car could be recovered.

What was the theft of Eva Ayllón's truck like?

It all started when the car María Angélica Ayllón Urbinabetter known as Eva Ayllón, was stolen after the singer's son left the truck parked at the Unicachi market in Villa El Salvador.

After the crime was completed, the national artist went to the local police station to file the corresponding report about the theft of the truck. Quickly, police authorities began searching for the vehicle, implementing a plan to encircle the southern districts of Lima.

“The police guards learned that the Kia Sportage vehicle, black in color, with a license plate (…), which has a current charge for theft against María Angélica Ayllón Urbina, would be found abandoned in the aforementioned place; For this reason, they formed quickly, managing to find and recover the vehicle in question,” said the statement published by the PNP.

What no one expected was that, in less than 24 hours, agents from the Directorate of Prevention and Investigation of Vehicle Thefts (Diprove) of the National Police of Peru located the abandoned car. This was found at the intersection of Alameda San Lorenzo Avenue and Molokai Street, in the Chorrillos district.

After the recovery of the vehicle, Eva Ayllón expressed her gratitude to the police work, highlighting the efficiency with which the operation was carried out. In a video released by the PNP, the singer highlighted the speed with which the truck was recovered: “The truck was lost and they found it in full time. Thank you very much,” express.

At this time, there is no information available about those responsible for the robbery or if any arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

How old is Carlos Ayllón, son of Eva Ayllón?

Carlos Ayllón is the firstborn of the Creole singer Eva Ayllón. Currently, the interpreter is 37 years old. He has been in a stable relationship with actress Mónica Torres for several years now.

What did Eva Ayllón say when she met Lita Pezo again?

The meeting between Eva Ayllón and Lita Pezo in Chile was a moment full of emotions. Ayllón, recognized for her sense of humor and welcoming heart, took Pezo by surprise with her visit, thus demonstrating her dedication not only to music but also to her students. This meeting, marked by laughter and tears, was shared on social media by Lita Pezo, who expressed her gratitude to her mentor for being part of a significant moment in her artistic career.

“My beautiful, beautiful queen, I have arrived,” said Eva Ayllón after joining Lita Pezo in a hug. “You are finally here, thank you, teacher Eva Ayllón, for accompanying me. I love you,” was the message that Lita wrote on Instagram.

