TO Eva Ayllon and Natalia Málaga have been seen together on several occasions. After this closeness, many of the followers of both figures began to question what link the renowned Peruvian singer had with the former coach of the women’s volleyball team. In an interview with Magaly Medina, the Creole interpreter revealed that the former volleyball player worked as a coach within her staff and her main function was to negotiate contracts.

What did Eva Ayllón say about Natalia Málaga after having her as her manager?

In conversation with him ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe For her YouTube channel, Eva Ayllón was encouraged to reveal more details about the employment relationship she shares with her friend and representative Natalia Malaga.

“The fact of having Natalia prevents me from reneging. I go in and she already knows what has to be there, she as a manager and as a coach, You know what I need.” specified the Creole interpreter In the first moment.

Along these lines, the prominent Peruvian artist maintained that she feels calm with the support of the former athlete, since often the people with whom she has to talk are intolerant. “That of the brands is a problem. The lady says no, and I go with her. The same in the contracts for the shows, she enters, says what is missing from the stage, the dressing room and if something is missing, we leave. And I have another who says, the lady does not move from the hotel until you cancel, ”commented the popular artist about the work he does Malaga in your organization.

“In recent years, Natalia was the one who imposed that if I have a show in the mountains, I have to travel a day before, which is what helps me to talk in the air and work in the mountains, with my little pill more,” she said. ayllon.

What degree did Natalia Málaga study that helped her to work with Eva Ayllón?

Eva Ayllon He was on the set of the Magaly Medina program several weeks ago and revealed the career that followed Natalia Malaga, which has helped him to be part of his staff. Along these lines, the Peruvian interpreter maintained that the popular “Matadorcita” studied Ontological Coaching.

“She is putting all the wisdom she has about coaching,” commented the Creole singer to the surprise of the popular ‘Urraca’, who was unaware of this information from the former coach of the women’s volleyball team.

How did Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga meet?

the peruvian singer Eva Ayllon told, in an interview for the “D-Day” program, that the first time he saw Natalia Malaga It was through the small screen. However, it was in 2013 that the face-to-face meeting would take place. This was thanks to the fact that the former volleyball player Leyla Chihuán presented them.

From that date, both figures consolidated a strong friendship that continues today. For her part, the former volleyball player revealed that, after interacting, Eva Ayllón extended an invitation to see her at the Peruvian-Japanese theater and until now they are still together.

