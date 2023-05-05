Within the framework of her upcoming celebration for her 50 years of artistic life, the prominent Creole music singer, Eva Ayllón, indicated for the program ‘Magaly TV La Firme’, that she is very grateful for the support that the former volleyball player has been giving her. Natalia Málaga in her working life, as she assures that she is a good coach and that has allowed her to resolve some contractual circumstances that usually arise in her work.

What did Eva Ayllon say?

During this recent interview, the host of the program, Magaly Medina, asks her about the relationship she has with the former coach of the Peruvian Volleyball Team, to which Eva highlights the leadership and good treatment that both share:

“I highlight all her wisdom that she has in coaching issues. I take advantage of that when a contract fails or does not have all the requirements, (because) she goes and speaks,” said the Creole singer, generating more than one laugh on set of TV.

In addition, the music artist also recognizes the virtues that Natalia Málaga has and that the treatment that both have is one of “mutual respect.”

“(In the face of problems) She is the one who puts things in order a bit. I am very grateful not only for the order, but for the type of woman, for the type of friendship that I have with her. It is a mutual respect that we have each other,” he said.

Fans of Natalia Málaga ask her to “insult” them in public

On the other hand, Eva Ayllón revealed a curious detail regarding the controversial and well-known temperament of the award-winning athlete. And it is that, although it is strange, according to Eva, every time Natalia’s fans meet her on the streets, she asks her “please” to insult them.

“I am a witness to that. As I am behind, some (followers) say, there goes Natalia Málaga, tell her, tell her, that she sends you to … I swear,” Eva Ayllón said jokingly.

