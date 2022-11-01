Even if you don’t believe it! Eva Ayllon visited the show “Night of legs” directed by Carlos Vílchez, Gonzalo RevoredoÓscar López Arias and Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño to delight the audience and improvise with the other guests in the staging.

However, something unprecedented happened when the singer kissed one of the actors who are part of the company we are not TV by Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna. What was impressive was not only the act itself, but the reaction of both characters after said interaction. Next, we tell you more details.

How was the kiss between Eva Ayllón and Óscar López Arias?

The participation of the Creole singer Eva Ayllón caused a stir at the Canout Theater —where “paw night”- due to the versatility with which the interpreter of “Flee from me” developed. It was thus that the opportunity arose for her and the comedian Óscar López Arias to give each other a “pee”.

The funny fact caused the driver to throw himself on the floor simulating a faint from the impression. Upon getting up, he expressed the popular phrase: “ What was it, man? ”, which caused the laughter of all the attendees that night. The chemistry seemed to flow naturally.

Óscar López Arias mourns the death of his mother

The artist Óscar López Arias shared an emotional video in memory of his mother, who passed away on October 17. In the images you can see the woman who gave the actor life in different facets, but always smiling.