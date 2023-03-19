Eva Ayllon He could not help but get excited during the grand finale of “La voz Perú” when he said goodbye to the well-known singing reality show. The coach addressed her audience to thank her for her support during all the seasons in which she was a mentor to new voices seeking to make a name for themselves in the artistic world. The interpreter of “Mal paso” is the only coach who was present in all editions of the musical format since it was first broadcast in our country in 2013.

“I am very grateful and with a heart full of sadness because this is my last season. I thank God and I hope I have fulfilled all the people with whom we work here. I thank you all for having believed in me. Thank you very much, see you soon. I love“, were the last words of the Creole artist.