Eva Ayllon, a Creole singer whose talent made her receive a Grammy for Musical Excellence in 2019 for her contribution to culture, did not always have the success she has today. The interpreter’s childhood and adolescence were surrounded by very painful moments that inspired her to create songs that stand out for the feeling that her lyrics contain.

Her self-narrated story includes an attempted rape, a teenage pregnancy, and even a suicide attempt. “ I come from a family that had nothing to eat ” Eva stated at the beginning of her testimony.

How was Eva Ayllón’s adolescence?

Eva Ayllon It is the name he adopted to start his musical career. She was born under the name of Maria Angélica Ayllón and since she was a child she had economic deprivations. A report made by the “D-Day” program reveals that at the age of eleven she would discover how unfair her life can be, becoming the victim of an attempted rape.

At just fifteen years old, she became pregnant, but ended up losing her daughter after a month. “I have lived in Quinta San José, which has 60 apartments, of which 58 put the door in my face because I was a bad example due to my pregnancy. […] I was only able to enjoy my daughter for nine days, then she went to the Santa Rosa hospital and died a month later ”, says Eva Ayllón.

She adds that her parents abandoned her at an early age. First it was her father who left her family to go with a neighbor with whom he had fallen in love with her. Then it was her mother, who would also leave her to form a relationship with a musician. It is so that she happens to be raised by her grandmother Eva hers, from whom she would later adopt her name as a form of homage to her.

Years later, when she had her first son, Carlos Ayllón, she tried to commit suicide while driving, because she did not have her father’s support.

“I was pregnant and I felt very ashamed because the father of my child did not want to have it. […] One day I got in the car, tied Carlos up, tied myself up and hit the road. I accelerated until my son told me that he was afraid. I was with my eyes closed. […] I wanted to kill myself”, reveals the singer.

Finally, the singer Eva Ayllon He stresses that all these experiences have made him learn life lessons. “I know what it is to love, I know what it is to surrender. I have enjoyed love, my love. I am happy with what I have achieved, with what I know now and with the experience I have, ”she says.

At 66 years old, the Creole singer has 53 albums and is a jury member of the program “La voz”. Although she has questioned leaving the stage because of her age, she points out that she wants to do it in a big way.

How old is Eva Ayllón today?

Eva Ayllon She was born on February 7, 1956, so the Peruvian singer is currently 66 years old.

Where was Eva Ayllon born?

María Angélica Ayllón Urbina, better known in the world of entertainment as Eva Ayllon, was born in the city of Lima, Peru. In honor of her grandmother Eva de ella, the famous Peruvian decided to bear said stage name.

What songs did Eva Ayllón compose?

In addition to being one of the most famous singers in Peru, Eva Ayllon She also stands out in her facet as a composer of her own songs and for other artists. In 2022, the Creole singer composed the album “Stay at home”, a production that she created when she was depressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most popular songs on this album is “Sleeping Beauty”.