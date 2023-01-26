Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga were forced to find a solution after the attendees made a ruckus in the middle of the show.

This Saturday, January 21, Eva Ayllon performed at the Canout Theater and Natalia Malaga He accompanied her throughout the show. The Creole singer presented her best songs during the show, dazzling dozens of attendees; However, something unforeseen happened in the audience and, from one moment to the next, an awkward moment broke out in which she had to intervene to be able to continue with her concert. On her side, the former volleyball player was looking for a way to solve the problem without maximizing the scandal.

As can be seen in the video, Eva Ayllón had to stop her presentation and take a few minutes to talk to the public and call for calm: “As an artist, I don’t know how to handle the public. That’s why always, apart from begging and begging them to arrive on time, I ask you, please, to arrive with everything you have bought, it is the most fair thing. I don’t know what happens here, but my show has to go on”.