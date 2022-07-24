Eva Ayllon is a recognized exponent of Creole music in our country. Throughout her artistic career, she has won numerous awards for her contributions; However, the singer has recently confessed that she did not always see herself in that facet, since she had planned to dedicate herself to a branch of human medicine.
Eva Ayllón studied nursing before becoming a singer
The coach of “La voz Perú” told in an interview with a local media that her plans to work in her first profession were frustrated when the artistic vein won her.
“Before being a singer I was doing my nursing practice, but I was seduced by the microphone. I know that now my voice can help people, especially if they are sad or melancholic. Now I heal with my songs”, expressed the singer for Trome.
Did Eva Ayllón think of going to live abroad?
Contrary to what many may think , singer – songwriter Eva Ayllón made it clear that did not have to “go abroad much to get a job”. Likewise, he ruled out the possibility of going to settle in another country.
“I am a prophet in my land. I can not complain. I am happy and grateful to God, to life, to my people and to my country, ”she stressed at another time.
Did Eva Ayllón work in a night club when she was a minor?
In February, during an interview with Andrés Hurtado, Eva Ayllón revealed that she sang at the now-defunct night club Pigalle, in the Lynx district. And even though they knew she was underage, she was subjected to indecent proposals.
“I never took my clothes off. They wanted me to take it off, but I did not accept”said the interpreter of “Ingá”.
