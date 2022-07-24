Eva Ayllon is a recognized exponent of Creole music in our country. Throughout her artistic career, she has won numerous awards for her contributions; However, the singer has recently confessed that she did not always see herself in that facet, since she had planned to dedicate herself to a branch of human medicine.

Eva Ayllón studied nursing before becoming a singer

The coach of “La voz Perú” told in an interview with a local media that her plans to work in her first profession were frustrated when the artistic vein won her.

“ Before being a singer I was doing my nursing practice, but I was seduced by the microphone. I know that now my voice can help people , especially if they are sad or melancholic. Now I heal with my songs”, expressed the singer for Trome.

Eva Ayllón told the sad story of a friend of her father who asked to be buried with her song. Photo: Capture The Voice Peru / YouTube

Did Eva Ayllón think of going to live abroad?

Contrary to what many may think , singer – songwriter Eva Ayllón made it clear that did not have to “go abroad much to get a job”. Likewise, he ruled out the possibility of going to settle in another country.

“I am a prophet in my land. I can not complain. I am happy and grateful to God, to life, to my people and to my country, ”she stressed at another time.

Eva Ayllón made a confession during the program “La voz Perú”. Photo: Capture America

Did Eva Ayllón work in a night club when she was a minor?

In February, during an interview with Andrés Hurtado, Eva Ayllón revealed that she sang at the now-defunct night club Pigalle, in the Lynx district. And even though they knew she was underage, she was subjected to indecent proposals.