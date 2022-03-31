The Vibe Perua festival that brings together the most important artists from all over the country, will take place next Saturday April 30th at Jockey Club Arena Plaza. In this edition, the singers will make their fans enjoy with the best of their repertoires. This will be a day full of music, dance, food, experiences and good vibes.

The poster is headed by Eva Ayllón, one of the most representative figures in the world of criollismo. In addition, the salsera Daniela Darcourt, pupil of Tito Nieves and former member of La voz Perú; and Raul Romero, with the hits of Los Nosewho and Los Nosecuantos. Hermanos Yaipén will also arrive to make the public dance with northern cumbia, while Antología will arrive to shine with its Andean urban sound.

Who will perform at Vibra Peru?

william moon and Hair D’Ambrosiowell-known national singer-songwriters with a long history, will be two other great personalities who will take the stage at the Vibe Peru. On the salsa side, there will be the participation of the young Amy Gutierrez.

Los Méndez, a pop and tropical music band from Trujillo that is already a sensation on social networks, and Bareto, the most acclaimed Peruvian fusion band of recent years, will arrive to close the festival.

Pelo D’Ambrosio will be present at Vibra Peru. Photo: diffusion/ MM & Asociados

What is Vibra Peru?

Vibe Peru is a music festival and now seeks to become a prestigious international brand. In this first edition, in addition to music, attendees will be able to enjoy various recreational activities, win great prizes, discover surprise shows, participate in activations with sponsors and spend an unforgettable Saturday with the family. Tickets for the show to be held on April 30 are on sale from April 1 on Teleticket.