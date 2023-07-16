A legend. the peruvian singer Eva Ayllon This 2023 celebrates its 50 years of artistic career. Thus, he has been preparing to present a spectacular concert that will be given at the San Marcos Stadium this Saturday, July 15. In addition, it will feature national and international guest artists, such as Daniela Darcourt, Amanda Portales, Tania Libertad, Gianmarco and Gilberto Santa Rosa. In addition, finalists who were part of their team in “La voz Perú” will also participate, such as Lita Pezo, Lucy Young, and Milena Warthon.

Eva Ayllón concert 50 years: Follow the minute by minute of the event Eva Ayllón confirms that a concert will take place Through a statement, the artist and her team confirmed that the concert will take place at the San Marcos Stadium after a protest was reported at the venue.

The name of the concert is "In love with being here".

When is Eva Ayllón’s concert for her 50-year career?

The concert that will celebrate the 50 years of Eva Ayllón’s artistic career will be this Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 pm. At the venue, the Creole singer will sing the greatest hits from her repertoire and will feature various guest artists.

Will the Eva Ayllón concert be in San Marcos?

Yes. Through her social networks and the official Ticketmaster page, it was announced that the interpreter would perform her concert at the San Marcos Stadium.

Eva Ayllón prepares minute by minute to present an unforgettable show. Photo: Instagram / Eva Ayllon

How much does the ticket to the Eva Ayllón concert cost?

Prices will depend on the area of ​​the stadium. Each zone has the name of one of the artist’s songs and they are presented at these prices.

In Love with Being Here (390 soles)

With you Peru (275 soles)

My Sweetie (390 soles)

Inga (191 soles)

Guaranguito (191 soles)

Toro Mata (85 soles)

Cultural Zone (50 soles).

Can you still buy tickets for the Eva Ayllón concert?

Yes. People who wish to purchase their tickets must do so through the official Ticketmaster website, by clicking on the Eva Ayllón concert banner. It should be taken into consideration that the user must have an account affiliated with the platform.

How long does the Eva Ayllón concert last?

Although the singer has not given details of the duration, it is estimated that it will be between two hours and two and a half hours given the importance of the event for the 50-year history of Ayllón.

The best songs of Eva Ayllón

According to the Spotify platform, the most listened to songs by Eva Ayllón by users are: