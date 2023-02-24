Singer Eva Ayllon predicted that those who attacked Milena Warthon would later “worship” her for her triumph.

Milena Warthon and his triumph in obtaining the Silver Gaviota in the folkloric competition with “Warmisitay” at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival 2023, has brought a wave of hubbub on social networks. Curiously, a year and a half ago, the Andean pop singer was the target of cruel comments on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, which led to an emotional defense of the Creole singer Eva Ayllonwho predicted that those hated her, tomorrow they would adore her.

Eva Ayllón defends Milena Warthon

In August 2021, Milena Warthon performed on the live concert stage of “La Voz Perú” with the song “Chiquitita”, by the Swedish group ABBA. At the end, her trainer, the Creole singer Eva Ayllón took the floor and expressed her rejection due to the cruel comments received by the interpreter of “Peruvian Mashup” and other participants.

“Milena, whatever happens, I love you as I love the others,” he began. “I am sad because social networks have been very cruel (…) I adore the networks, I respect them, but this time they have broken my heart, ”he said.

Moved to tears, Eva Ayllón asked not to hold a grudge and predicted that those who criticized today would extol their triumphs tomorrow. “Today they tell you that they hate you, that you are bad, why do you go out there, and tomorrow they will adore you, because you will grow and you will be better every day. They will be proud there.”

Even so, the Creole artist also recognized that there would be a group “who will not regret what they said, because they believe they are right.”

What did Milena Warthon say after winning in Viña del Mar?

In the euphoria of her triumph in Viña del Mar, Milena Warthon spoke on Facebook and Instagram, through an extensive text, where she stated: “Being an artist in Peru is not easy at all. They do not know how many times I have had to fall and rebuild myself, how many times I have not had to accept to get here.

“This seagull belongs to that 8-year-old Milena who got up on the school stage to sing and is confirmation that Andean girls can also be superstars, we can be whatever we dream of.”

Milena Warthon also stressed that she continues to combat attacks on social networks. “I do not live with my eyes covered, every day I struggle with racist, misogynistic comments and more. Day by day I struggle with people who do not understand that we should not be accountable to anyone, nor fit into any ideal. We are who we are and that is more than enough”.