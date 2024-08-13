Rodrigo González surprised more than one viewer by revealing that Eva Ayllón and Natalia Málaga are still together in Francedespite the return of the Peruvian delegation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We must remember that the former volleyball player was part of the national delegation and even appeared with them at the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Are Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón together in Paris?

Natalia Malaga and Eva Ayllon are in the eye of the storm after the singer’s son, Francisco Garcia Ayllonreported the Olympic medalist for scratching her car. Neither the singer of Creole music nor the former volleyball player have commented on the matter.

However, the controversy would not have clashed with the friendship between Málaga and Ayllón, who had already appeared together in Paris during the Olympic celebrations. And not only this, but, despite the return of the Peruvian delegation, ‘Peluchín’ confirmed that both are still in France, despite the end of sporting activities in this city.

“What they told me is something last minute, that they are supposed to return with the federation, but that Natalia and Eva are still out of the country. This morning our team has seen their immigration records and Natalia has not yet returned, nor has Eva, from the Olympic Games,” said Rodrigo González.

The lawyer of Francisco Garcia Ayllonwho was connected live to the program, said that this does not prevent Natalia Málaga from attending the third summons to the Prosecutor’s Office after the complaint for scratching Eva’s son’s car, scheduled for September 3.

What did Eva Ayllón’s son say after seeing a photo of his mother with Natalia Málaga in Paris?

On August 9, the program ‘Amor y fuego’ published several videos showing Natalia Málaga in a suspicious situation with the cars of Francisco García Ayllón, who accused her of having scratched his vehicles.

As these images were being circulated, Natalia and Eva appeared smiling in photos in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Both had attended a reception organized by the Peruvian Olympic Committee for the athletes of Team Peru who participated in the Olympic Games.

“I trust my mother. I have a very deep love for her and she knows what she is doing. In her time, she will do the things she has to do… She decides, I will always support her decisions… My mother has nothing to do with this,” were García Ayllón’s words.

Natalia Málaga and Eva Ayllón together in Paris