the peruvian artist Eva Ayllon She was invited to the latest edition of the program “Magaly TV, la firme”, broadcast this Thursday, May 4. “Nice to have you in this studio. Many, many years ago she got upset with me and she never came to see me again ”, noted the popular ‘Magpie’ to the surprise of the singer. “We didn’t start with that. But what I do have to make public is that thanks to you I am the presumptuous black woman”were the words of the Creole interpreterwho apparently left behind his confrontation with the host of shows.

Remember that several years ago, Medina gave a particular nickname to Eva Ayllon after the Creole singer had an unwise behavior with her audience. “Presumptuous black”was the adjective with which the popular ‘Magpie’ named the interpreter, who was upset by this fact.

