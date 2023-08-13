“This is for Rocío. By Rigoberta. By Zahara. By Look. For baby. For all of us. Because no one can take away the dignity of our nakedness. The dignity of our fragility, of our strength. Because we are too many. And they will not be able to pass over the life that we want to inherit. Where I’m not afraid to say what I think. Because today is the day of the revolution”. After these words, in the middle of the concert by the Amaral duo, on Saturday night at the Sonorama Ribera de Aranda de Duero festival (Burgos), the singer Eva Amaral took off the sequined bra she was wearing and sang the song bare-chested Revolution. In this way, the commemorative concert for the group’s silver anniversary also became an act of protest for the freedom of women.

Eva Amaral was in the shadows in the center of the main stage of the Sonorama Ribera. There were more than 35,000 people gathered in the compound. Not even a pin went in. Then, when the concert had been going on for more than an hour and a half and a whole trail of the group’s classics had sounded, the singer began to remember the importance of the “dignity” of female “nudity”. She listed a few names of fellow singers who have had trouble showing their breasts at a concert or have not hesitated to claim equal rights. The people were expectant and, then, an immense beam of light showed Eva, who, with her bare breasts, took a megaphone and began to sing Revolution.

It was spectacular. And something even more important: a true symbol. Everyone was seized by ecstasy: applause, cheers, raised fists, shouts of applause and the guitar of Juan Aguirre, from Amaral, shredding more fiercely than ever. AND Revolution breaking the night with an Eva and her breasts in the air during the four minutes of unstoppable song. “I feel that our time has come, this is our revolution,” she sang with a full throat. “We are too many and they will not be able to ignore the life that we want to inherit, where I am not afraid to say what I think,” she continued a song that never sounded so transcendental.

“Tonight has been one of the most beautiful moments in the band’s history,” said Eva Amaral in the subsequent and quick press conference at the Sonorama Ribera premises. Eva and Juan Aguirre appeared accompanied by Javier Ajenjo, director of the festival. “We do not stop evolving and the most beautiful thing is knowing that our public evolves with us until we can reach a day like today,” added Aguirre. The concert had barely finished, at 1:15 in the morning on Sunday, and it was 1:30 when they both went out to the festival’s new press room. Tired faces, but “tremendously excited”, as Eva Amaral said. “We still cannot assimilate what has happened. We have no words because we are overwhelmed by feelings,” added the singer, who, speaking outside the press conference, told this newspaper: “It has been a very important moment.” And she thanked so many people for supporting the group.

In statements to EL PAÍS, he pointed out: “Sonorama Ribera is the festival of music and freedom. In a country where things start to get complicated because of everything. Values ​​and education are lost. Eva’s gesture perfectly sums up what Sonorama wants to do: to be a festival of music and, therefore, of freedom. They fight for equality and tolerance.” Wormwood recognized that he did not know what Eva Amaral was going to do and found out because they told him while she was attending to her work. “The best thing is that when they told me about it, I thought: ‘That sounds great.’ I saw it as a normal gesture and not provocative. That is what it should be, ”he assured.

With this gesture, the singer was not only claiming the “dignity” of women, but also denouncing and recalling episodes like the one experienced by the singer Rocío Saiz. In June, at one of the Murcia Pride concerts, a policeman forced her to stop her performance after the artist took off her shirt and was also bare-chested to perform the song. How I love you. Moved, Saiz has dedicated an effusive message to Amaral on social networks: “You are not only the best voice in this country, you are a leader, sister, shaman and companion. I have no tears left. Thank you”.

The singer Zahara, for her part, suffered two summers ago the censorship of the poster of her latest album, Bitch, who was withdrawn from promoting a concert in Toledo due to pressure from ultra-Catholic groups, who considered that he was extremely offending the Virgin by appearing dressed like her in the image. The rest of the artists mentioned by Amaral are visible defenders of women’s nudity and feminism.

The Amaral duo thus put the finishing touch to Sonorama Ribera, in a concert in which they reviewed their 25-year career for two hours, during which they have become a benchmark for subsequent generations. Classic songs from his discography were played, such as How to talk, Without you I am nothing, I need you, Summer days, Marta, Sebas, Guille and the others, Into the wild and All night on the street. they also sang Run out, a composition that Eva Amaral wrote in 2002 to denounce the mistreatment of women.

