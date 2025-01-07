Eva Amaral is one of the most famous singers not only in our country but in all of Spanish music. The leader of the group whose name is her last name is a whirlwind when she takes the stage. However, as he recently revealed, his day-to-day life is much calmer and is far from that of a musical superstar.

During his visit to the program ‘In Rhodes Key’ that the British pianist James Rhodes has on Cadena SER, the Aragonese musician, when asked by the presenter to tell something that not many people know, confessed details about her private life.

Specifically, Amaral revealed that he lives in a small village and that for a few years now he has exchanged the big city for the tranquility of the countryside.

«I have a very simple life. I have recently lived in a village and that is why I am closer to nature. I went there because of a call of nature I had. I am super comfortable, among my neighbors I am one more. I’ve been there for several years now and I’m very happy,” he explained.









«I have put some plates with feeders and I put seeds so that the birds come»

On her Instagram account we can see Eva Amaral enjoying the rural environment, nature, and activities typical of living in a small town such as collecting firewood or feeding animals.

He also deeply enjoys the latter: «The kitchen window overlooks a walnut tree and I have more trees in front of me. I have put out some saucers with feeders and sprinkle seeds so that the birds come. I like it because they come of all kinds and it makes my life happy».

«The world is beautiful, but there are also situations that you cannot control»

The author of iconic songs like ‘How to Talk’ or ‘All Night on the Street’ with her inseparable Juan Aguirre He is very happy with his new life:

«Cooking and watching birds is part of an energy that then overflows on stage, it is part of enjoying and living. That is also in me when I am on stage transmitting something else, but it is not always like that,” he said.

«The world is beautiful, but There are also situations that you cannot control. and the cruelty that it has sometimes drags us into situations that we have to learn to control, and that also goes on stage,” said Amaral, a whirlwind on stage and a woman of rural peace off of it.