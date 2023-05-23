The EV transition is not possible due to a shortage of stuff to make it.

In the not too distant future, car manufacturers will have to switch to making cars without a combustion engine. Manufacturers who are on schedule are fine with everything.

Brands such as Volvo, Volkswagen (ironically enough) and Mercedes see an electric future. As you can see, it is mostly the European brands (although Tesla and many Chinese brands are further along). Japanese car brands are just a little behind. That means we regularly hear sounds of why that is.

EV transition not possible: few raw materials

Recently Honda was still defending tooth and nail why they are delaying an electric future and today it is Toyota’s turn. That brand has long preferred hybrids. They were once a frontrunner with it and so far they are doing very well. Of course they want to enjoy it as long as possible before Toyota also has to switch to EV. According to Toyota, the transition to electric cars is worse for the environment than hybrids.

So says a scientist, not entirely coincidentally employed by, er, Toyota Motor Corporation. it’s about Gill Pratt, who also happens to be the CEO of Toyota’s Research Institute. He spoke to several world leaders at the G7 summit in Japan. At Bloomberg he notes that the world simply does not have enough materials to meet demand in the short term. This involves two things. First, the battery packs. That requires a lot of raw materials and it takes decades before enough raw materials are mined.

Charging network

Another point according to Gill Pratt is the presence of a charging network. That is not enough yet. As a result, it does not yet make sense to only build electric cars, says Pratt. These statements have not been well received by parties such as Greenpeace and investors of Toyota itself. Toyota currently has an electric car, the bZ4X, but it is plagued by recalls and a mediocre range.

Investors in particular insist that major players such as Tesla and BYD have a much too big lead over Toyota (which, by the way, is planning EVs). Now we don’t want to draw a parallel, but in this way it is very reminiscent of Apple and Android going down a road. Don’t forget that Nokia was bigger for years when Apple was already working hard.

Well, that’s the word for you now, dear reader. What do you think? Will Toyota make up for this backlog? Or is Toyota right and is a completely electric future simply not feasible? Deduce all scientific factual knowledge into a few hilarious sentences and drop them in the comment section!

This article EV transition not possible due to shortage of raw materials appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#transition #due #shortage #raw #materials